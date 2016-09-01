Veset Nimbus Keeps on Raining New Features

IBC 2016, Stand 8.D31 – At IBC 2016, pioneering broadcast technology provider Veset will showcase its new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version of Veset Nimbus™ – a fully cloud-based ingest, media asset management (MAM), scheduling, and playout platform that now also includes support for live event management.

Veset Nimbus is built entirely out of cloud micro services (virtual containers), including native cloud database and storage services, thus it is a true cloud application. It features a rich, uniform web interface for management of ingest queues, MAM, scheduling, channels and playout operations. By choosing to run channels from the cloud, Nimbus users benefit from built-in flexibility; disaster recovery; automatic software updates; no CAPEX; increased collaboration; “work-from-anywhere”; and high security.

In addition to the SaaS version, Veset also offers a license purchase business model for private cloud deployment to service provider customers.

Veset is also announcing upcoming new features, including:

•Publishing to VOD platforms – allowing users to fully utilise synergies between VOD and linear broadcasting worlds.

•Channel graphics editor – enables creation of sophisticated graphics templates for channels using the Veset Nimbus web interface.

•TR 101 290-based MPEG TS analysis built-in – essential for monitoring outgoing playout feeds and adding an additional quality assurance mechanism.

•Compliance recording archiving – great feature to store compliance recordings in low cost, long-term backup cloud storage services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Glacier.

•Subtitle enhancement –an important feature that maximizes the abilities of the subtitle generator and eliminates the risk of playout being damaged.

•Advanced input/output configurations – new signal routing options allow broadcasters to create multi-format and resolution outputs directly from playout servers without the need for additional transcoding services.

•Rule-based playlist generator – an efficient way to schedule a channel without the need for a dedicated traffic system.

Veset Chief Executive Officer Igor Krol said, “Veset Nimbus already combines a highly resilient and scalable solution with the ultimate flexibility offered by AWS. The addition of live event management opens the door for channels with live content to fully utilise benefits of our true cloud playout.”

The key objective of Nimbus and its new features is to reduce the total cost of operating a linear channel, while adding new capabilities that do not require the purchase of any hardware.

Krol added, “Hundreds of millions of households worldwide watch channels that use Veset Nimbus, which empowers content owners to launch high-quality television channels within hours and experiment with new channel ideas without the financial risks associated with traditional broadcasting equipment.”

Veset Nimbus channels can be operated and maintained from any geographic location, through any modern web browser, with no installation required. Nimbus also incorporates key industry standards and workflow processes that enable users to take full advantage of the agility and scalability of cloud technologies.

Gatis Gailis, CTO of Veset, adds, “The new features we have included in Veset Nimbus are the result of several years of research and development on how to leverage the power of the cloud platform to achieve the greatest benefits for current and potential users. We are confident that these benefits will be readily apparent to those who visit us at IBC 2016, and we’re excited about discussing ‘new Nimbus’ at the show with them.”

Nimbus and other Veset products and services will be fully demonstrated at IBC 2016, in Amsterdam on 9-13 September 2016, at stand 8.D31. For more information, visit www.veset.tv.