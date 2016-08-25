Masstech and LiveU Partner to Seamlessly Integrate Acquisition, Production and Newsroom Workflows

Collaboration makes it faster and easier for users to access live-streamed content from the field in their file-based news production processes

August 25, 2016 — TORONTO, Ontario and HACKENSACK, New Jersey: Masstech, the trusted provider of innovative, advanced workflow and media asset management solutions, and LiveU, an industry leader for live video acquisition, management, and distribution over IP, have forged a partnership to streamline the path between remote contribution and subsequent television newsroom non-linear workflows. Tightly integrating both companies’ award-winning solutions, the combination dramatically reduces the time and effort required to move live ENG (electronic newsgathering) content into production workflows and make it available to journalists.

Building on Masstech’s seamless integration with popular newsroom computer systems (NRCS), the new coupling between LiveU’s Bonded Video Transceiver and Masstech media management solutions automatically makes recordings of all LiveU-delivered live streams visible and accessible to everyone in the newsroom via their familiar NRCS and editing systems. Content streamed from LiveU IP-bonded field transmission units appear in the NRCS as wire stories with linked video files and embedded previews, with no manual recording, transfer or transcoding steps required. Transparently leveraging Masstech newsroom technology, journalists can use simple drag-and-drop actions within the NRCS to preview the video, transfer all or part of the full-resolution clip into their production systems, archive the video for long-term preservation, and share it amongst users and stations in their ownership group.

The new integration between LiveU and Masstech solutions is available immediately, and has already been deployed at 10 stations in the top 50 markets.

"Our collaboration with LiveU makes it easier than ever for journalists to access and use content that is being streamed live from the field," said Steve Hutchinson, Product Manager at Masstech. "Previous approaches required customers to record incoming LiveU-delivered video through one of their production or playout servers, tying up a server port, and requiring additional manual steps before journalists even became aware of the content in their NRCS. The tight integration of MassStore with LiveU’s solutions eliminates these obstacles while letting users take full advantage of our advanced workflow capabilities, from intuitive archiving and sharing to automated transcoding and metadata processing."

"We are thrilled to deliver a wireless connection into the Masstech workflow. The partnership allows all Masstech customers to acquire live video content from any LiveU unit anywhere in the world," said Avi Cohen, LiveU COO. "This automatic creation of media assets from a live video broadcast not only improves news production workflows, but also other markets such as live sports. Everyone can save time and resources by immediately being able to manage and archive live video content received from any LiveU field unit."

Masstech (stand 2.A41) and LiveU (stand 3.B62) will showcase their respective solutions at the IBC2016 Conference and Exhibition, taking place September 9-13 in Amsterdam. For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com. For more information about LiveU, please visit www.liveu.tv.

About LiveU – LiveU sets the standard for high-quality and reliable live video acquisition, management and distribution over IP. LiveU's award-winning technology enables live video transmission from any location around the world with lightweight, easy-to-use equipment. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With top-tier customers in 80+ countries, LiveU’s solutions are being utilized for breaking and developing news and high-profile events, such as the FIFA World Cup™, Winter and Summer Olympic Games, Presidential Campaigns, Super Bowls, US Collegiate Championships and red-carpet events. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. To learn more about LiveU, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

About Masstech – Masstech provides innovative software solutions and expertise that media organizations trust to manage their valuable digital media content and related information throughout its lifecycle. Masstech delivers superior user experiences, unmatched ROI and frictionless media asset management workflows that enable our customers to maximize their efficiency, monetize their content across multiple platforms, create better productions, enhance their competitive position, and save time and money. Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with international offices serving a marquee customer base that spans the globe. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.