New Mobile Media Storage is Light Enough to Fly

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows,has announced the release of a new generation of ELEMENTS CUBE, a portable high-performance media storage with up to 32TB in an ultra-small form factor chassis. Even when fully populated, the latest version of the mobile storage unit puts less than 8kg (18lbs) on the scale, allowing users to simply take their media assets on commercial airlines as carry-on luggage.

But the technical makeover of ELEMENTS CUBE shows further improvements: in addition to supporting SAS, SATA and even SSD drives, it now has USB 3.0 and eSATA slots on board, while also allowing the use of ingest cards. New and advanced cooling fans ensure whisper-quiet operation.

CUBE is a lot more than just portable high-performance storage though. The comprehensive set of field-proven and fully intuitive workflow enhancement features and media asset management tools embedded in ELEMENTS CUBE simplify the transfer of media assets to central storage at the post-production facilities. ELEMENTS CUBE also provides users with the option to enable ELEMENTS’ full range of workflow enhancement tools, including the Media Library, a comprehensive media asset management and editing tool. Equipped with a full-text search engine, a file manager and task management tool for customized workflow automation, the web-based Media Library caters to every important step of a digital post-production workflow and offers unique features that significantly simplify and streamline everyday tasks and approval processes.

The new and improved ELEMENTS CUBE will be demonstrated at IBC in ELEMENTS’ stand #7.B08 in the RAI convention center.

The new ELEMENTS CUBE is available immediately through ELEMENTS and its worldwide reseller channel.

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

