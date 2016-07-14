Shotoku to Showcase TP-200VR/300VR System at IBC 2016

Sunbury, UK • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, is showcasing its TP-200VR/300 VR system to the European broadcast market at this year’s 2016 IBC Show in Amsterdam. The company’s combined TP-200VR pedestal and SX-300 VR head, which Shotoku will be demonstrating at Stand 12.E42, produce an industry-leading VR tracking system without compromise in accuracy or ease of operation. The Company will also highlight its advanced TP500, SmartPed, SmartTrack and Free-d2systems.

The TP-200VR pedestal and SX-300 VR headcombination offer Shotoku’s well-known light-touch control and robust stability to match even the most demanding applications. Highly accurate pan, tilt, zoom, focus, X, Y and height data output keeps the VR graphics system precisely synchronized to the camera’s floor position, orientation and height. Features of the system include the lightweight two-stage pneumatic TP-200 VR pedestal, the high-resolution and robust EFP SX-300VR head, fast and simple referencing using origin sheet on studio floor, unlimited X-Y tracking area, RS422 serial data output and industry standard data protocols.

“Shotoku has many years of experience in the design, development and support ofhigh-performance VR tracking systems,” says James Eddershaw, sales director, Shotoku. “As a result, we have a deep understanding of the unique demands of VR production. Tracking systems must be precise, but also highly reliable, simple to use, and with full broadcast-quality operation at all times. The TP-200/300VR system meets all these challenging demands in a lightweight, cost-effective package requiring no complex set-up or specialist operations. We are quite excited to officially roll out this solution to European broadcasters, as well as highlight many of our other advanced solutions.”

TP500 Studio Pedestal - Shotoku will also be highlighting its TP500 compact and lightweight pneumatic pedestal capable of supporting camera payloads of up to 121 lbs. (55 kg.), and ranges from 26.2” (665mm) to 58.5” (1,485mm) in height. It is suitable for multi-location use such as OB, studio or event production. The robust modular design allows simple transportation of the TP500 between locations, without compromising its ability to provide a stable platform for camera operators. In addition, the TP500’s integrated inflation pump offers flexibility and freedom, regardless of the broadcast location. The pedestal is ideally paired with Shotoku’s SX300 and SH100/120 pan & tilt heads for optimal performance.

SmartPed Robotic Pedestal - The Company’s SmartPed is a fully robotic XY pedestal that addresses the creative and commercial demands of on-air environments with a cost-efficient and high-performance solution. The three wheel smooth-steer pedestal features a new height column without any need of pneumatic balancing, multi-zone collision avoidance and detection systems and precision-engineered, electro-mechanical steer/drive system for unparalleled levels of performance and reliability. SmartPed offers instant switchover between local/remote operation, which makes the pedestal versatile and easily operated in any application. No re-reference or calibration is ever required when switching between these modes and a pan-bar mounted local joystick enables easy control from the studio floor as necessary. Intended specifically for use in demanding, high-profile live TV productions day after day, the SmartPed design has reliability and ease of use built-in from the start.

SmartTrackRobotic Rail Camera System - The SmartTrack‘smart’ rail camera system, also being highlighted at the company’s stand, is a fully integrated product based on the core track-based technology of MAT, Germany. In combination with Shotoku pan & tilt heads and control systems the MAT system is turned into the perfect solution for TV studio use, day after day. It is highly adaptable, supporting floor or ceiling operation and a range of height column configurations, in both upright and inverted modes. The high quality engineering of the MAT and Shotoku systems ensure that the system is robust and stable, designed for long-term use in demanding applications such as 24/7 news or TV.

Free-d2 Absolute Tracking System - The Company’s Free-d2 represents a new generation of tracking systems that do not require physical encoder devices attached to the camera support’s moving axes. The Free-d2 system, which is ideal for VR/AR news, sports and current affairs live studio productions, uses advanced video processing algorithms and simple ceiling markers to precisely determine the exact position and orientation of the studio camera, thus providing highly accurate and constantly referenced (absolute) position tracking. No concept of a home or reference point exists for Free-d2 — wherever the camera is positioned is immediately known. The tracking data never drifts regardless of the number of moves or hours of operation.

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in the UK, China and the USA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.shotoku.tv

