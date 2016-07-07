Qligent Strengthens User-Defined QoS and QoE Performance for IBC2016

MELBOURNE, Florida,July 7, 2016 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, continues to differentiate its approach to software-defined monitoring with new tools that allow its Vision cloud monitoring customers more freedom to customize quality of service (QoS) definitions for multichannel TV delivery. These customized definitions become more powerful using Vision’s extensive data and analytics capabilities for direct correlation to overall quality of experience (QoE) for viewers.

First introduced in 2014, Vision’s flexible approach to multiplatform TV monitoring has caught on with broadcasters and MVPD’s globally, with Qligent continually upgrading its visualization and scalability toolsets for on-premises, cloud-based and MaaS (monitoring-as-a-service) deployments. The latest visualization upgrade, new for IBC2016 (RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Stand 8.E47), provides users with an extended set of widgets, key performance indicators (KPIs) and user-definable parameters that allow users to characterize when signal quality and other performance thresholds have been breached.

“Too many monitoring systems force broadcasters and MVPDs into a tight definition of poor quality of service with canned performance parameters leaving gaps and false alarms,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “Our solutions come pre-set with industry best practices, but through new intelligent back-end business logic, we are enabling Vision customers to further define these parameters themselves to create their own definition of black, silence, and even Off-Air. Through the provision of an easy-to-use palette, operators can configure to create and establish their QoS and QoE definitions by combining and correlating data from anywhere in the system, even from imported or third-party data. This sharply reduces the ‘false alarms’ associated with stringent and inflexible parameters, and gives the broadcaster the power of when to receive a phone call or e-mail based on their own customized widgets and KPIs.”

The new visualization widgets will give users the power to specifically define parameters around program black, silence, and freeze frames. In addition to these tools, the Vision software upgrade will deliver stronger predictive analytics in the form of rich data that alerts users to impending issues through concerning performance trends.

“Through correlation of this richer data and the powerful analytics of Vision with our extended set of widgets and KPIs, our customers will save hours per week from chasing problems that shouldn’t have raised concern in the first place,” said Korte. “Instead of looking at the problem twodimensionally, we are taking a multi-dimensional approach to solving complex problems with the minimal amount of labor and cost.”

Along with these new visualization features, Qligent will additionally demonstrate the benefits of its remote virtual and microprobes in the greater Vision architecture for data collection – and how Qligent enables users to start small and incrementally scale probe deployment in alignment with the monitoring network’s growth. Deployable virtually and easy to configure – with typical launch achieved in less than one day – Qligent’s IP-based virtual probes can be easily re-deployed to new locations on short notice (ideal for special events or specific, location-based troubleshooting needs); and provide rich multi-layer stream monitoring for detailed, cost-efficient monitoring and data collection anywhere from the studio to the last mile of content delivery.

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.