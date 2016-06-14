albis-elcon Improves Service Flexibility With Launch of Unique Open Hardware- and Software-Based SceneFlex Set-Top Box Model

ZÜRICH -- June 14, 2016 -- albis-elcon announced today the launch of SceneFlex, a new set-top box (STB) integration approach that features a completely open business model. With SceneFlex, operators have the flexibility to select hardware, architecture, and operating system, as well as respective supply chain and logistics schemes. By allowing service providers to implement an STB system that is comprised of best-of-breed components, SceneFlex speeds up the roll out of new IP-based TV services while lowering costs and increasing customer satisfaction.

"Today's service providers do not want to be boxed in by the limitations of certain STB systems. While albis-elcon believes the existing business model of selling pre-integrated STBs is still valid, it's not always the best solution. That's why we have created a new customer-centric approach," said Werner Neubauer, CEO of albis-elcon. "SceneFlex not only represents a new STB business model, it is also a unique and open approach of doing business that accelerates the deployment of IP-based TV services. By meeting the needs of each and every customer, albis-elcon makes it easy to address the specific demands of subscribers as well as ongoing market changes."

SceneFlex is a fully implementation-based STB business model that can be tailored according to a service provider's exact requirements. A variety of business models are supported, including turnkey hosted solutions, greenfield solutions, and integration projects. The total SceneFlex approach consists of integration services to ensure a seamless fusion of interfaces or components into selected hardware, software modules to enhance the service provider's offering, OEM products chosen by the service provider, and comprehensive analysis and technical support for operational issues once the service has been launched.

While traditional STB approaches limit customers in achieving their goals, whether technological, price-related, or otherwise, SceneFlex allows the freedom of choice and flexibility to meet the ever-changing demands in the market, offering support for both Android(TM)-based 4K solutions as well as low-end, Linux-based systems. A transparent pricing model ensures that service providers only pay for the features and capabilities they need, keeping costs low. Upon request, hardware and software costs can be split with software offered on a per device or "golden offer" basis, enabling unlimited network scalability and reduced equipment costs per subscriber over the long term.

# # #

About albis-elcon

albis-elcon supplies communication service providers with products and systems for fiber and copper data transmission and power feeding to enable broadband network deployment, IP network migration, and Internet TV distribution -- all of which are fully managed and software controlled. With 15 million installed devices in more than 40 countries, the company is well-positioned to deliver superior-engineered hardware, software, network management, and implementation services.

Data transmission was the beginning, software control is the present, and network behaviour prediction is the future. Data management is the focus. Customer satisfaction is the priority.

albis-elcon -- power to complete networks. More at www.albis-elcon.com.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/albis-elcon/albis-elcon-SceneFlexSTBIntegrationModel.jpg

Photo Caption: albis-elcon SceneFlex Set-Top Box Integration Model

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=albis-elcon%20Launches%20Unique%20Open%20Hardware-%20and%20Software-Based%20SceneFlex%20Set-Top%20Box%20Model%20-%20http://goo.gl/XuA6Bb

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.