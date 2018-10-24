64 Audio Updates Famed A2e Custom In-Ear Monitor with LID™ Technology; Now Available

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 24, 2018 -64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors, is proud to announce it has updated its popular A2e custom in-ear monitor with an improved sound signature and its proprietary LID™ technology. LID (Linear Impedance Design) is ideal for musicians that plug into a broad range of high and low output impedance devices, as well as audio engineers and customers who seek a high-performing custom IEM at a budget-friendly price. The A2e is now available at 64audio.com and authorized retailers (MSRP: $499.00).

“64 Audio was founded on a drive to innovate relentlessly…it’s what pushes us every day to develop products that redefine the relationships our customers have with music,” said Vitaliy Belonozhko, 64 Audio founder and chief sound designer. “That affords us the opportunity to come back to one of our existing products, to inject it with new knowledge we’ve accumulated, lessons we’ve learned, and technologies we’ve developed. That is why we are reintroducing the A2e with an improved sound signature in the high-mid and high range, and with LID™ technology. The addition of LID™ is a noticeable upgrade to the A2e’s performance as the sound signature is now maintained across a variety of sources.”

(Image credit: 64 Audio)

64 Audio launched the award-winning A2e custom in-ear monitor in 2016. It packs two drivers in a single package for a low profile look and an extremely comfortable feel. It features the innovative apex™ (air pressure exchange) technology, which relieves fatigue-inducing air pressure caused by miniature speakers in a sealed ear canal, providing a superior listening experience that simply cannot be achieved by traditional IEMs.

Additional A2e features include:

· Transducer Type: Two precision balanced armature drivers

· Transducer Configuration: 1 high, 1 mid/low

· Freq. Response: 20Hz – 18kHz

· Sensitivity: 114 dB/mW

· Impedance: 30 Ohms @ 1kHz

· Crossover: Integrated 2-way passive crossover

· Isolation: -20dB w/ m20 module, -15dB w/ m15 module

The A2e also includes 3D Fit technology, 64 Audio’s proprietary 3D shell printing process that results in a personalized fit not found in any other custom IEM.

“Like all 64 Audio custom IEMs, the A2e is customizable and is hand-built from your uniquely shaped ear impressions,” Belonozhko continued. “They are inherently noise isolating and are designed to work with all hard-wired and wireless monitor systems as well as a wide range of personal audio devices. We’ve also refined the A2e’s sound signature with an all-new single bore design that refines the upper-mids. We are excited to also provide the A2e to our customers with LID™ technology.”

From studio to stage to sophisticated home audio environments, 64 Audio has created the industry’s most innovative universal and custom-built in-ear monitors available to date. Founded by Vitaliy Belonozhko in 2010, a sound engineer who has been working with musicians and production companies for more than a decade, he discovered the advantages of IEMs over traditional floor “wedges” and recognized that a better solution to in-ear monitoring was needed. Today, 64 Audio supplies products worldwide to some of the best-known musicians, singers, and engineers in the world, as well as discerning audiophiles who demand nothing but the best sound reproduction from their systems. With new and unrivaled technologies such as apex™, LID™, and tia™, 64 Audio excels in challenging traditional earphone designs to bring-to-market unique and innovative audio products.

A2e accessories include 64 Audio personalized protective case, dehumidifier, cleaning tool, shirt clip, 48- or 64-inch detachable professional cable, m15 or m20 apex modules, round 64 Audio brand sticker, and 2-year limited warranty.

For details about the A2e, please visit:

https://www.64audio.com/product/1964-A2e-Custom-In-Ear-Monitor

About 64 Audio

