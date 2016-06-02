Brazil's TV Bahia Deploys Volicon Observer for Compliance, Ad Verification, and Repurposing Across Six Stations

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- June 1, 2016 -- Volicon, now part of Verizon Digital Media Services, today announced that Brazil's TV Bahia has deployed the Volicon Observer® digital video monitoring and logging system to enable efficient, cost-effective compliance recording for six TV stations geographically distributed throughout the state of Bahia. Supplied by Video Systems, the Volicon system is used not only for convenient legal recording of TV Bahia broadcasts, but also for ad verification and rapid repurposing of content from all six stations for Web and mobile distribution.

"We chose to invest in the Volicon Observer system because it has an exceptional reputation for both quality and reliability," said Márcio Cardoso, technical manager at TV Bahia. "In addition to providing the stable and continuous recording we need for compliance purposes, the Observer system offers features that add tremendous value in other areas of our operations. What's more, as we continue to refine and extend our service offering, we can take advantage of additional Observer capabilities and excellent technical support to realize even greater value from the system."

TV Bahia uses the Observer system to capture, store, and index the broadcast output of six stations, and this content is maintained securely on both main and backup servers. Staff working at any of TV Bahia's networked broadcast stations can access recordings from all six station outputs via an intuitive browser-based interface equipped with tools for rapid searches, review, and extraction of content. As a result, the broadcaster can optimize not only its compliance monitoring and ad verification workflows, but also its use of staff resources in creating content for complementary nonlinear services, Web outlets, and digital and social platforms.

"Like many other broadcasters around the world, TV Bahia first installed the Observer system to ensure it could meet its regulatory obligations -- and then expanded its use of the system to realize significant benefits in other operational areas as well," said Russell Wise, vice president, global sales at Volicon. "From compliance monitoring to multiplatform content generation, broadcast groups of all sizes can achieve meaningful improvements in efficiency by deploying the Observer system across their operations."

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer® Media Intelligence Platform" provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. In March 2016, Volicon was acquired by Verizon Digital Media Services, now a part of AOL. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

