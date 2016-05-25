Waves Introduces the Broadcast and Surround Suite Bundle

KNOXVILLE, TN —Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies, introduces the Broadcast and Surround Suite bundle.



The Waves Broadcast and Surround Suite bundle includes 18 state-of-the-art industry-standard broadcast audio plugins for TV, radio, film and webcasting: noise reduction, loudness metering, and surround mixing, upmixing and downmixing:

All the plugins from the Waves 360° Surround Tools collection, including 5.1 tools for compression, limiting, reverb, spatial enhancement, sub harmonic generation, and more.

The DTS Neural Surround™ plugins for surround upmixing and downmixing.

Noise reduction plugins: the advanced Waves WNS Noise Suppressor, and the simple-to-use Waves NS1 Noise Suppressor, both designed for real-time broadcast as well as post-production.

Precision loudness measurement tools for stereo and surround: the cross-platform Waves WLM Plus Loudness Meter, and the Waves Dorrough Stereo and Surround plugins, modeled on the popular Dorrough meters.

The Broadcast and Surround Suite includes high-end tools to ensure a smooth, engaging and highly professional broadcast mix.

To learn more, please visit http://www.waves.com/bundles/broadcast-surround-suite.