Miller Camera Support, LLC Introduces the New ArrowX Series of Fluid Heads at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2016— Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be unveiling the new arrowX Series at NAB 2016 (Booth 7920). An evolution of the company’s popular Arrow Series, this new range of fluid heads will include the arrowX3, arrowX5 and arrowX7.

A new key feature of the arrowX Series is Miller’s CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. Unlike other solutions where a continuous counterbalance or a boost button would shift the whole range by four steps, causing the user to have to start over finding the right position, CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB Plus switch adds a half step enabling counterbalance refinement. This new feature makes the arrowX Series perfect for ENG, EFP, Studio, field OB, or any other use where frequent and fast re-rigging is required.

“With the industry moving towards smaller cameras with many accessories, we decided to take our Arrow range to the next level with the arrowX,” says Mark Clementson, managing director, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “Miller’s CB PLUS, adopted into arrowX, enables our customers to rig and re-rig setups quickly and efficiently. As a result, they are able to make concise and exact changes on the fly, and quickly get on with the main task of shooting.”

In addition to CB PLUS, the arrowX Series delivers several additional features that provide the “right feel” that has become Miller’s trademark, such as the ability to remove the clamp stud to easily mount the head on flat base surfaces such as sliders. Where extra rigidity is required, a Mitchel Base adaptor can be fitted. All arrowXmodels come with 120mm sliding plate travel to help quickly re-balance changing camera payloads. Precision ball bearing supported pan-tilt movements help deliver silky smooth starts and soft stop fluid actions. Precise floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce free on-off locking.

These features enable arrowX users to eXpress their ideas and tell their story as intended quickly and efficiently. With that power of eXpression, videographers and cinematographers are achieving higher quality work than they ever could before.

The arrowX3 boasts a payload range of 2.2-41.8 lbs (1-19 kg), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications.

The arrowX5 has a wide payload range from 4.4-46.2 lbs (2-21 kg), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for larger ENG and EFP applications including documentaries, drama and television commercials.

Finally, the arrowX7 has a payload range from 13.2-55.1 lbs (6-25 kg), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions. It is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications.

