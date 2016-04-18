Pliant™ Technologies Debuts Crewcom® — a New Industry-Changing Intercom at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2016 —Pliant™ Technologies, the new professional products division of CoachComm®, is introducing a new and innovative professional wireless intercom product, CrewCom®, at NAB 2016(Booth C12719). This is the first product launched by Pliant since the division was announced earlier last month. CrewCom is based on a totally new technology platform that offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range, and scalability. The product features excellent voice quality, the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of truly amazing user features. With CrewCom, production crews large or small can now easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

CrewCom is an entirely new, innovative approach to professional wireless intercoms, designed to handle almost any application from simple out-of-the-box solutions to large-scale designs for broadcast, live-sound, and industrial environments. It is a versatile communications solution built on a highly scalable platform in which a family of products utilizes a proprietary network.

“No one is doing wireless the way CrewCom does it — CrewCom will revolutionize the way professionals think about wireless intercom,” says Pliant Technologies CEO and Founder Peter Amos. “Drawing on our experience and feedback from developing our industry-leading Tempest® wireless intercom, Pliant has created an all new, groundbreaking technology platform for CrewCom that will quickly set a new standard of RF performance and system expandability.”

Pliant designed a new proprietary network for CrewCom called CrewNet™. This network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio, signaling, and controls. CrewNet is capable of operating over standard Cat-5e (or greater) and/or single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range and expandability. In addition, CrewCom’s highly-intuitive graphical software called CrewWare™ provides for comprehensive offline configuration, online control, and real-time monitoring of all system components. These new software tools augment CrewCom’s ease-of-use and flexible system scalability.

CrewCom wireless products are available in the 2.4GHz and 900MHz (900MHz is limited to where this band is legal). Any combination of these frequency ranges may be simultaneously used on the same CrewCom system, giving the ability to easily put global-friendly, dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and entertainment professionals worldwide.

Every element of CrewCom is designed around a system architecture that offers a high density of users with an easily manageable infrastructure and lower cost per user than typically found in large-scale wireless installations. The CrewCom system consists of a range of CrewCom products that work together to enhance the capability of intercom system administrators, designers, integrators, and users. For more information on each of these products, see www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management, and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions