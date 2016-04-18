Cinegy’s software-defined television powers Deluxe MediaCloud Asia Pacific playout facility

Booth SL11116, NAB 2016, 18 – 21 April 2016 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, animation and effects, today announced that Cinegy’s Air Pro platform plays a central role in Deluxe MediaCloud’s new Australian software-defined broadcast platform.

Deluxe MediaCloud, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, has built its Australian playout facility based on tightly integrated software solutions across multiple, highly secure data centers. Cinegy’s software modules have been deployed in a highly available configuration with no single points of failure, the net result is enhanced functionality, increased productivity, and sharply reduced costs.

Cinegy and Deluxe MediaCloud have worked closely together to deliver enhanced functionality to the Cinegy Air Pro platform, which now includes SCTE-35 triggering for frame accurate regional playout, OP-42 and OP-47 closed caption origination and Dolby E support. All of this functionality is wholly derived from Cinegy’s Air Pro broadcast automation platform.

The Deluxe MediaCloud platform is offered in platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) configurations that enables broadcasters to easily launch broadcast channels from and into anywhere across the world cost-effectively and with significantly reduced time to market.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Deluxe MediaCloud is a world-class, failsafe playout service based on a software and IP-centric broadcasting model. The quality of service, operational agility, flexibility, time to market, cost, and scalability are overwhelmingly positive advantages over more traditional media management and playout technologies, most of which are still contained in – and constrained by – a box.”

Deluxe MediaCloud CTO Alec Stichbury said, “By implementing Deluxe MediaCloud, broadcasters can move to a more flexible, utility pricing-based playout system with improved reliability and quality of service. It is a prime example of what our partnership with Cinegy has enabled us to provide for our customers worldwide, that of being able to launch complete channels with greater speed, at higher efficiency, and with lower costs than ever before.”