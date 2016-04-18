Linear Acoustic® Demo Room Will Feature AOIP Workflow for Broadcast Audio Processing and Loudness Management at the 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2016— Linear Acousticwill showcase and demonstrate a variety of new products that bring its renowned loudness control and upmixing solutions to the world of distributed AoIP audio at the 2016 NAB Show (boothSU11921).

AERO.soft™ is an enterprise-class solution for high density distributed audio I/O environments and provides the same renowned AEROMAX® processing and UPMAX®III upmixing/downmixing algorithms found in the AERO.10/100/2000 hardware products.

Each AERO.soft Processing Engine hosts up to eight processing instances in 5.1+2+2, 2+2+2, or 2+2+2+2+2 channel configurations. Each instance can include Dolby® Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), and Dolby E encoding and decoding as well as Nielsen® watermark encoding.

Audio I/O is handled by the 1/2 rack-width SDI xNode,which provides two independent HD/SD-SDI inputs and the ability to de-embed all channel pairs and convert the audio to Livewire or AES67 formats for processing or distribution. Audio can then be shuffled as needed and re-embedded back into two HD/SD-SDI outputs, each with its own compensating video delay. Each SDI xNode includes an internal AC power supply and input for the included external DC supply.

The Linear Acoustic demo room will also feature a fully integrated compact AoIP TV studio mock-up using several allied AoIP solutions from Telos Alliance partners.

PathfinderPRO is a Windows-based router control software solution that combines routing control for all Livewire+ AoIP format system entities with features like an event scheduler, advanced GPI/O management, user-definable software control panels, and networked audio monitoring and protocol translation to map the audio routing layer with third-party plant video routers.

The complete xNode product family offers a range of compact, 1RU, 1/2 rack-width signal cross convertor bridges capable of interfacing mic and line level analogue, AES and SDI-embedded audio signals with Livewire/AES67 AoIP networks.

The IQ Series Mixing Console, although designed primarily for radio broadcast, is also the ideal mixing platform for small TV facilities such as news affiliates, houses of worship, and local community stations and combines ease of use with flexibility and economy.

VOCO 8 is a highly flexible premium voice processor featuring a built-in Sound4 HQ192 processing engine and support for analog I/O and AES67 audio.

For additional AoIP control, the company will be showcasing the xSelector, a source monitoring controller that combines the routing functions of an X/Y router control panel with the audio outputs of the xNode. Users can quickly program six convenient “radio buttons” for instant access to favorite sources.

Also on display will be the IP-Audio DriverPC software that allows users to send and record single or multiple channels of stereo PC audio directly to and from Axia networks via Ethernet without the need for sound cards.

Finally, the iProbe Audio Network Management Software will be displayed, a solution thatties together encompassing device management, updating, and remote control of any system component.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award winning company is the television part of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance®.