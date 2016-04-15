RED DIGITAL CINEMA TO SHOW ENTIRE LINE OF DSMC2 CAMERAS, INCLUDING WEAPON 8K, AT NAB 2016

RED Digital Cinema is heading to NAB (booth #SL1517) in Las Vegas from April 18th-21st. Those visiting the booth can interact with all of RED’s newest cameras, see the latest software and accessories from RED and RED’s 3rd party partners, learn about RED’s intuitive workflow from industry experts, and view exclusive 4K mastered footage in RED’s 4K theater.



NAB attendees will experience RED’s entire line of DSMC2TM cameras – WEAPON® 8K, WEAPON 6K, SCARLET-W 5K, and RED RAVEN™ 4.5K – within the booth and live interactive set. All of these cameras offer superior image quality, incredible dynamic range and are capable of shooting simultaneously in REDCODE® RAW and Apple ProRes with Avid DNxHD/HR support coming soon via free firmware upgrade. RED’s top of line camera, WEAPON 8K, boasts up to 75 fps at 8K resolution, 35 megapixel stills from motion, 300 fps at 2K resolution and incredibly fast data speeds (up to 300 MB/s).



RED will also highlight the flexibility of its cameras’ modular design by showcasing a wide variety of 3rd party accessories and peripherals designed specifically for RED cameras. Companies represented in RED’s booth will include:



•Acecore Technologies •DJI •FOOLCOLOR •Frame IO •Freefly •Gates Underwater •Gyro-Stabilized Systems •Intuitive Ariel •Kippertie •Motorized Precision •Nauticam •NextVR •OFFHOLLYWOOD •RT Motion •Shotover •Wooden Camera



RED’s intuitive workflow will also be on display throughout the first 3 days of the show via live presentations and workshops. Presenters include Daniele Siragusano (Filmlight), Matt Watson & Matt Tomlinson (SHED), John Marchant (Kippertie), Guillaume Aubuchon (Digital Filmtree), Everett Sullivan (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jake Roper (Vsauce3), Lucas Wilson (Supersphere Productions), Tonaci Tran (HypeVR) and Michael Phillips (24p). Attendees can expect to hear about presenters’ personal experiences using RED - including WEAPON 8K - and see a wide variety of live, on-screen demonstrations highlighting the amazing results coming from RED cameras.



For more details on the latest announcements and events, stop by the RED booth (#SL1517) at NAB or visit RED.com/NAB.



