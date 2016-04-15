Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Scores Big with Debut of RefCam HD-I at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 14, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment and law enforcement markets, will be unveiling its RefCam HD-I transmitter, which was made in conjunction with iSee Automation,at NAB 2016 (Booth C1321).

The RefCam HD-Iis a COFDM, HD video transmitter with an integrated high definition camera that captures footage from the referee’s point-of-view. It was specifically created to be worn with or integrated into a sports helmet in a small, low-power consumption form factor. Featuring a sleek, contoured design, the RefCam HD-Iis unobtrusive in addition to being unnoticeable to the wearer. With an easy to clip on battery module, users have over one hour of continuous runtime and can easily switch out batteries between play.

“The RefCam HD-Itransmitterbrings viewers closer to the action at live sporting events than ever before and we are excited to unveil it at this year’s NAB show,” says John Payne IV, President of IMT. “The RefCam HD-Iallows fans to experience the event from an entirely new perspective. Its introduction at NAB is further proof of IMT’s commitment and dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to the broadcast industry.”

“The RefCam HD-Iwas recently deployed at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game in Nashville, TN, allowing viewers to see on-ice shots of their favorite players,” says Chris Stramacchia, President of iSee Automation. “It will also be used for future high profile NHL games including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Winter Classic games.”

Other features of the RefCam HD-I include H.264 HD encoding, operation in the standard 2K DVB-T COFDM mode and compatibility with a wide range of Nucomm IP diversity and handheld receivers. It supports standard dual-band operation (licensed 2GHz and ISM 2.4) and the low profile antennas are optimized for all stadium environments. The RefCam HD-Iis also easily configured by the Nucomm application software.

Accessories for the RefCam HD-Iinclude items enabling plug-and-play use for simplified operation such as four extra batteries, two battery chargers and a quick start guide, all in a soft carrying case.

