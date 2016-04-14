Countryman Associates Debuts A3 Series Podium Microphones

Menlo Park, CA – April 2016… Countryman Associates, Inc., the leading innovator of high-quality, miniature microphones, is pleased to introduce the A3 Podium Microphone line. Consisting of four models, the new A3 Podium Microphone line features a unique dual-element design that delivers a dramatic step forward in terms of audio quality, together with robust Active Plus Vibration Cancellation, RF and breath noise suppression, and the choice of either fixed or switchable polar patterns. With these and additional features, the Countryman A3 Podium Microphone line makes an outstanding choice for a wide range of venues, including Houses of Worship, lecture / presentation facilities, and other locations where public speaking requires quality sound reinforcement.

Traditionally, podium microphones have struggled with unwanted noise resulting from bumping or adjusting the gooseneck, dropping objects, or thumping the table or lectern while one is speaking to the audience. The Countryman A3 Podium Microphone addresses this common—and annoying—issue by means of its Active Plus Vibration Cancellation technology. The microphone’s dual cartridge design, together with integrated damping, cancels these vibrations and other handling noises.

Precision acoustics have always been a hallmark of Countryman microphones and the new A3 Podium Microphone line strongly reinforces this position. Each dual capsule A3 Podium Microphone is individually fine-tuned for exceptional clarity, low noise, and high overload without distortion. The A3 microphone’s polar patterns are individually precision-tuned for deep nulls that reject unwanted sources. Additionally, these microphones benefit from a unique multistage wind noise reduction approach that electrically and acoustically tames pops and breath noise.

There are four models in the Countryman A3 Podium Microphone product line—three fixed polar pattern versions and one switchable polar pattern model. Users can choose hand-tuned omni, cardioid or hypercardioid patterns, or the three-in-one switchable A3S model with a clickless transition between modes. With Omnidirectional frequency responses measuring 60 Hz – 18 kHz and Directional response measuring 70 Hz – 16 kHz, the new A3 Podium Microphone line delivers pristine audio performance. Each microphone is available in three standard lengths—enabling one to choose a model that is optimized for its application and the environment in which it will be used.

Additional features of the new Countryman A3 Podium Microphone line include rigorous shielding and a proprietary circuit design that protect the A3 from radio frequency interference, including wireless devices and cell phones.

Chris Countryman, President of Countryman Associates, commented on the company’s new offering, “Each A3 Podium Microphone starts with precision-crafted capsules that are exhaustively tested for perfect sonic performance. These microphones are assembled and fine-tuned to optimize polar patterns and frequency response, with the result being an uncompromising microphone for the most demanding environments.”

A3 Podium Microphones are supplied with a case and windscreen. Optional mounting accessories are available.

The Countryman A3 Podium Microphone line is expected to be available April 2016. MSRP pricing is as follows:

A3H Fixed Pattern Microphone (Hypercardioid): $699.95

A3C Fixed Pattern Microphone (Cardioid): $699.95

A3O Fixed Pattern Microphone (Omnidirectional): $699.95

A3S Selectable Pattern Microphone (Omni, Cardioid, Hypercardioid): $1149.95

About Countryman Associates

For more than 30 years, Countryman has focused on developing microphones and accessories that deliver maximum gain before feedback, with the highest possible rejection of wind, vibration, interference, and other unwanted sounds. The result is warm, clear vocals in speaking and singing applications, delivering natural audio reinforcement that requires almost no attention from the sound engineer or the performer. For additional information about Countryman Associates, visit the company online at www.countryman.com.

