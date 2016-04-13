Square Box Systems' CatDV Now Integrated With Spectra Logic BlackPearl Deep Storage Gateway

WARWICK, U.K. -- April 7, 2016 -- Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today announced an integration of CatDV with Spectra Logic's BlackPearl Deep Storage Gateway. BlackPearl is a solution that enables users to easily store massive data forever and at virtually no cost. With the new integration, CatDV users will be able to move content seamlessly from the CatDV MAM server to BlackPearl for long-term storage and archiving.

"We are proud that CatDV is the first product to be certified by Spectra Logic for its BlackPearl Deep Storage Gateway," said Dave Clack, CEO of Square Box Systems. "With solutions such as BlackPearl, Spectra Logic is truly the deep storage expert, enabling customers to meet the demands of extreme data growth and long-term retention. The integration with CatDV means that our customers will be able to move data effortlessly into mass tape storage in a way that simply wasn't possible before."

Square Box Systems' CatDV is one of the world's most widely adopted MAMs, helping teams organize, communicate, and collaborate effectively in organizations that create or manage a large volume of digital media. Targeting production, postproduction, and repurposing of finished media assets, CatDV is well-suited to content creators in traditional broadcast and production, as well as many other types of businesses. With the new integration, users are able to copy content directly to the BlackPearl long-term storage system or restore it from BlackPearl using CatDV's Web and desktop user interfaces -- and they can clear space on their local storage drives by archiving content to BlackPearl. The integration replaces an inefficient and error-prone manual process that failed to preserve content tagging.

"The simple yet powerful tools offered by CatDV support some of the world's most sophisticated media workflows and bring value everywhere, from single-user installations to large dispersed teams in some of the world's largest firms," said Matt Starr, CTO, Spectra Logic. "Through the integration of BlackPearl with CatDV, our joint customers are able to save time and effort, experience greater workflow flexibility, and have confidence that their valuable assets are protected in an extremely low-cost manner."

Square Box Systems will demonstrate the integration of CatDV and BlackPearl at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SL5025. The integration will be available later in 2016.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops deep storage solutions that solve the problem of long-term storage for business and technology professionals dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for nearly 40 years, Spectra Logic's uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the largest information users in multiple vertical markets globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of deep storage -- including archive, backup, cold storage, cloud, and private cloud. To learn more about Spectra Logic's Deep Storage Story Visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser, enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

