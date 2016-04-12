NAB 2016: EditShare Flow Media Asset Management Platform Boasts New Remote Editing Tools and Multisite Production Capabilities with Advanced 4K Support

Boston, MA – April 12, 2016 – EditShare, atechnology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, is demonstrating how the latest release of EditShare Flow, its flagship media asset management (MAM) platform, provides facilities a secure and reliable ‘Private Cloud’ environment to facilitate remote and multisite workflowsat NAB 2016 (booth SL9716). In addition to sleek new styling for theAirFlow web-based interface and new Apple ProRes and Avid Proxy codec support, the advanced EditShare Flow asset management suite includes a groundbreaking new remote editing application, Flow Story, shown for the first time at NAB. “While security, cost and bandwidth concerns often make hosted cloud solutions prohibitive for many productions, EditShare AirFlow’s ‘private cloud’ allows you to utilize your existing on-premise shared storage already used for high bandwidth workflows to provide secure remote access to media and metadata via your facility’s internet connection,” explains Jeff Herzog, Flow product manager, EditShare. “Add in the extensive new codec support and new Flow Story application, and productions of almost any format or workflow requirement can easily enable remote collaboration and editing.”

The comprehensive Flow MAM solution serves as a control and indexing layer across EditShare and third-party storage and archives, providing tools to manage ingest/transcode, log, search, retrieve, edit and distribute content and associated metadata. Flow Automation simplifies complex processes such as transcoding and file delivery, while extensive codec support including the newly added AppleProRes along with the full range of industry standard Avid MXF formats ensures seamless and efficient remote and proxy-based editing workflows.

Secure Remote Collaboration and Multisite Productions

With an improved user interface and new features,AirFlow, the web-based module that ships as part of the Flow MAM platform, lets staff search, log, edit, and play proxies in a web browser from any location. AirFlow also offers users the ability to securely download and upload proxy or high-resolution media from on-premise EditShare storage systems to anywhere in the world using a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Ideal for remote productions like Endemol’s Wild Island Reality TV show and multisite editorial facilities like Sid Lee, AirFlow supports critical workflows such as editorial review and approval and remote proxy editing as well as outsourced transcriptions, marketing archival material for sale to third parties, and more with the security, convenience, and cost savings of AirFlow’s “private cloud”.

Robust Remote Editing

Brand new to the Flow module lineup, Flow Story is the first in a new generation of content creation applications for collaborative and remote workflows. With a heritage steeped in non-linear editing and end-to-end video workflows for broadcast and media, EditShare has utilized the engine of the award-winning Lightworks editor to create a powerful and intuitive editorial application. Unlike traditional NLEs, Flow Story provides remote and secure access to on-premise stored media directly through any Internet connection. Having full integration with EditShare storage, MAM and video server solutions, Flow Story is aimed at fast turnaround environments such as editorial, reality TV, news and sports, providing users the ability to package content for finishing, delivery or playout.

“The Flow platform is continuously evolving, giving production facilities the tools they need to not only increase efficiencies for in-house media management, but also to support the growing needs of the ‘Global Facility’ model,” says Herzog. “AirFlow’s ability to securely access content across boundaries or borders is key to optimizing production efficiencies and has already been proven to dramatically cut production time and cost. Flow Story completes this picture with a unique remote editing application that has the exact features users need to quickly complete projects from across the hall or across the world.”

Flow Story is shown at NAB as a technology preview with availability expected in Q3 2016.

Expanded Codec and 4K Format Support

Building on EditShare Storage and Flow’s Apple Final Cut Pro X support, Flow now includes full encoding and decoding capabilities for the Apple ProRes codec family. This allows users to not only scan existing Apple ProRes media for proxy creation but also to transcode to ProRes from many other file-based camera formats. Flow supports ProRes MOV in Proxy, LT, 422, and HQ rates in any HD, SD, or even 4K resolution, making ProRes an ideal offline or mezzanine format in Flow for today’s high resolution workflows.

In addition to ProRes support, Flow has added ingest to Avid format OP-Atom MXF H.264 proxies to its arsenal of supported codecs, providing an easy path for remote Avid based workflows. At the time of ingest, users can create both a full-resolution file (e.g. DNxHD) and a low resolution Avid proxy, or transcode existing hi-res Avid media to the Avid OP-Atom MXF H.264 format later. These lightweight Avid proxies can then be downloaded remotely via AirFlow or locally, edited offline, and then seamlessly relinked to the high resolution Avid MXF media for finishing, using the built-in Avid media management tools.

To support the latest XStream EFS SSD storage release, Flow also includes support for scanning new 4K-centric codecs such as Sony XAVC and OpenEXR for critical DI and visual FX work.

