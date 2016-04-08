DVEO® Launches Cost Effective "Channel in a Box" with Scheduled or Triggered Content Playout and Video Ads, Text, or Graphics Insertion

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a trusted supplier to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their new playout server for live and scheduled content. DVEO® will demonstrate the Channel Manager ASI™ in Booth SU5724 at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, April 18-21.



Designed for broadcast and cable operators, the Channel Manager ASI™ is a cost effective "Channel in a Box" solution. It plays live and stored video content, downloads commercials from the cloud, inserts commercials into programming, and adds channel logos and scrolling text. It also scales incoming video to add graphics to the side and bottom of the screen.



The high density system supports SCTE 35 triggers and optional analog cue tones, and works with most EAS systems like Trilithic™, Sage™, Monroe™, etc.



The Channel Manager ASI interfaces with station traffic and billing systems. It manages ad inventories and provides “proof of play” for all ads and emergency messages played. DVEO® pioneered many innovations in ad insertion.



"The Channel Manager ASI is a cost effective, industry leading playout server for over the air or cable channels," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO®. "We have developed many customized systems to meet customers' unique requests."



The Channel Manager ASI is available in single and four channel versions. It supports both HD and SD – 1080i, 720p, and 480i, or arbitrary resolutions. The four channel version supports four SD (or optionally one HD and three SD) MPEG-2 live streams arriving via ASI.



The system ships with a graphics creation application but uses most graphics formats. Graphical elements can also be inventoried on the on board hard drive.





Features:

Stores and manages Content, Ads, Messages, and Graphics clips, on local RAID

Complete scheduled playout system with interface to most traffic systems

Inserts or overlays ads, video clips, or emergency alerts -- text and/or graphics -- into video feeds on a schedule or via signaling like SCTE 35 signals from EAS generators

Supports multiple SCTE 35 trigger levels

XML based graphics insertion for rich graphics in channel

Supports Insertion of Ads from the cloud

Creates crawling messages and emergency alerts with programmable fonts and background colors, in any language

Compatible with Trilithic™, Sage™, and Monroe™ EAS alert generators

Works with most fonts: Chinese, Arabic, Indian, etc. via Unicode interface

HD or SD

Passes through Closed caption, AFD and other user data

Secure Remote Scheduling from anywhere via Web Interface

Generates playlists for time-shifted content that includes long form spots, all national ads, local ads and content

Built in intelligence makes scheduling easy

Supports 1080p, 1080i, 720p, and 480i, and all standard broadcast resolutions

Selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs

Features daily, weekly, and monthly schedule-based logos, alerts, and text insertion

Arbitrary location for graphics

Choose from static, rotating, flipping, or blinking graphics, logos, and text

Manages Ad inventories, logs Ad Plays, and generates Proof of Play list

Creates Real Time Clock display in programmable fonts and colors anywhere on screen

Displays remaining and next advertisement Time in output video

Scales Input video from 10% to 100% and overlay on graphics -- Ideal for EPG

Overlays animating PNG files and scales Input Video from 10% to 100% -- Ideal for L-Wrap, L-Squeeze and transparent overlays. Video squeezes.

Select any degree of transparency

Easy drag and drop placement to position logo, text, or graphics on screen

News feeds from RSS in any language, with programmable fonts and background colors

Able to mask entire screen with a static image in case of video input failure Auto Bypass in case of power failure of Channel Manager

Sun Fade Detection to play prerecorded content on Solar Flare Days

Optional Live Recorder function to record live content to play in the case of loss of ASI input signal

Service Schedule for maintenance of antenna or other infrastructure

1 RU or 3 RU rack mountable frame

Web based GUI with multi-level access control and Drop Box Inputs for all content

Template based character generator. Supports 3D fonts.

Works as a playout server – with or without ASI input signal

SLATE function puts up an Empty Background on which you can type messages

Comprehensive Customization to your needs is possible

ESAM support in development

Optional analog Cue Tone Detection

Supports many forms of GPI

Can also play recorded files from hard drive, in loop mode

IP input and output and SDI input and output versions available





Suggested Retail Prices:

Channel Manager ASI 1ch -- one SD or HD channel: $9,995 U.S.

Channel Manager ASI 4ch -- 4 SD channels: $14,995 U.S.

Channel Manager ASI 4ch -- Optional 1 HD and 3 SD channels: $16,995 U.S.









DVEO and Channel Manager ASI are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





