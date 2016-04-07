Sound Devices Introduces RF Scan for the 688 with SL-6 at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2016 — Sound Devices will debut its new RF Scan feature for the 688 mixer/recorder and SL-6 powering and wireless system at NAB 2016 (Booth C6040). The new RF Scan capability, which will be available as part of the 688’s firmware version 3.00 update, scans the RF spectrum using Sound Devices’ SL-6 with SuperSlot-compatible receivers.

When using the RF Scan, the scanned block (low to high) is displayed on the 688’s larger color LCD, giving users a bigger, clearer picture of what frequencies within the block are free of RF noise. Users can even zoom in on the graph for a better visual, and the 688’s easy-to-navigate interface makes frequency selection fast and simple. This new feature works with SuperSlot-compatible receivers, such as Wisycom MCR42 and Lectrosonics SRb and new SRc. With three slot-in receivers in the SL-6, the RF Scan’s triple-scan capability utilizes parallel processing to cut the time it takes to run the scan by one-third.

“Portable mixers and recorders go hand in hand with wireless receivers in the field, and we are continually looking at ways to better streamline this workflow,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “The 688/SL-6 combo is even more user-friendly with our new RF Scan feature by making the process of identifying available wireless frequencies quicker and easier.”

The optional SL-6 powering and wireless system attaches to the top of the 688 and accepts up to three dual-channel, slot-in receivers. When using the 688 with the SL-6, production sound mixers now have the benefit of cable-free powering, audio interconnection, and antenna distribution. The SL-6, the 2015 CAS Technical Achievement Award winner, uses SuperSlot™ technology. Developed by Sound Devices in collaboration with leading wireless manufacturers, SuperSlot is regarded as the industry’s first open, wireless control and interfacing standard. Slide SuperSlot-compatible wireless receivers into the SL-6 and enjoy fully integrated receiver control, monitoring, RF scanning and frequency assignment direct from the 688’s LCD. With its NP-1 battery slot, USB charging port, two 12-V isolated outputs and two non-isolated direct battery outputs, the SL-6 is also an ideal powering hub for peripheral devices.

The 688 takes the finest aspects of previous Sound Devices mixers and recorders and creatively combines them with new technology, such as 12-channel auto-mixing with Sound Devices MixAssist™ technology. The 688 features six high-bandwidth mic/line XLR inputs, each complete with phantom power, high-pass filter, analog input limiter, and variable pan, plus six additional line-level TA3 inputs for added flexibility in complex productions. For recording, the 688 offers 16-track, polyphonic or monophonic broadcast WAV and MP3 file recording to SD and CompactFlash® cards. All common sampling rates are supported, including 192 kHz on up to six tracks.

The firmware v3.00 upgrade for the 688 will be available later this month. Check http://www.sounddevices.com/support/downloads/later this month for the free download.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices brand video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The Video Devices brand offers digital video monitors, recorders, and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.