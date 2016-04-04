LYNX Technik Packs Fully Featured Broadcast Frame Synchronizer Performance into yellobrik Solution

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast signal processing applications, announces the release of its new yellobrik SDI Frame Synchronizer for digital video & audio processing applications that require synchronization of a wide variety of SDI sources. This new yellobrik will demonstrated at NAB 2016, booth number SL9327.

The new yellobrik (model: PVD 1800) offers a high quality feature set derived from LYNX Technik’s renowned Series 5000 rack & card frame synchronizers. The Series 5000 solutions are considered to be some of the most versatile and robust frame synchronizers on the market today.

The flexible architecture of the PVD is unique to the marketplace in that it offers full broadcast performance & features in a brick-style modular solution, at a competitive price-point. This combination makes it ideal for demanding studio & outside broadcast applications, post production, as well as professional audio video. The PVD 1800 can be used as a standalone module to address a specific purpose, or integrated into a larger system design with yellobrik racks for more advanced environments. Regardless of the application, the PVD 1800, with its full range of performance, is available at a fraction of the cost of current frame synchronizers on the market

The PVD 1800 auto-detects virtually all 3G/HD/SD SDI sources including 3G-SDI Level A and B Dual Link formats. An optional fiber optic I/O that can be configured to automatically switch between the electrical and optical input if a signal loss is detected. It offers state of the art audio synchronization resulting in pristine audio quality that is free of pops and clicks.

One of more sophisticated features of the PVD 1800 is its cross-lock capability, a function that converts a mismatched SDI output to match its connected reference signal. This is ideal for any application involving SDI feeds with frequencies that are different to the connected reference. It also offers 30 frames of programmable timing delay with frame, line and pixel adjustments.

As with all yellobriks, controls and settings are located directly on the unit. The PVD 1800 is compatible with yelloGUI, a complementary software application for configuring and controlling yellobriks via PC and/or MAC. It offers extended and enhanced access to internal yellobrik settings and controls.

The yellobrik PVD 1800 is available now.

The new yellobrik SDI frame synchronizer will be on display at NAB 2016 booth number SL9327.