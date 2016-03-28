Artel Video Systems Launches Integrated Website

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 28, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today announced the launch of the company's new multiplatform website. The new site integrates the previous DigiLink and FiberLink sites and offers new features and functionality designed to provide a simplified and more user-friendly experience for both mobile and desktop users.

"This redesign demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving the quality of our products and services," said Karen Menard, Marketing and Communications Manager at Artel. "Throughout the past year, we have evaluated the traffic on our websites and listened to valuable feedback from customers and channel partners. The new website is a direct result of that input, and we are confident visitors will find an improved online experience."

Improvements on the new Artel website include better navigation menus, new focused and market-specific content, quote-cart functionality, and a product selector that enables clients to find the right Artel solution in seconds. The new site incorporates current best practices while introducing a new content management system that improves functionality and allows for continued enhancements. Artel's website was designed by SilverTech Inc., a Manchester, New Hampshire-based digital marketing agency.

"Our goal was to create a much more efficient and productive experience for the user. Not only can visitors find DigiLink and FiberLink products and services faster by using the product selector and quote cart, but our sales administration can immediately respond to their needs," said Mike Rizzo, Artel President and CEO. "The system is linked directly to our CRM, creating a much more efficient lead-fulfillment process internally. We would like to thank the team at SilverTech, who did a tremendous job with the project and exceeded our goal to deliver the complete site prior to our most important industry trade show, the 2016 NAB Show."

