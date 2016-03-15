Qligent Amplifies Visualization Options for Multiplatform TV Monitoring in the Cloud at 2016 NAB Show

MELBOURNE, Florida,March 15, 2016 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, introduces a series of new visualization tools for its flagship Vision cloud monitoring platform that strengthen regulatory compliance, bandwidth optimization and workflow management for broadcasters and MVPDs. Qligent will demonstrate the expanded toolset at the 2016 NAB Show (April 18-21, Las Vegas Convention Center), where the company will exhibit at Booth N1011.

First introduced in 2014, Vision’s flexible approach to multiplatform TV monitoring has caught on with broadcasters and MVPD’s globally. In the past 12 months, Qligent has deployed several thousand of its networked monitoring probes across six continents. This level of scale has driven requirements for a much stronger and intuitive level of visualization, allowing monitoring staff to make sense of the rich and diverse amount of data collected.

Ted Korte, COO of Qligent, notes that the new visualization enhancements to be unveiled at NAB further strengthen Qligent’s “mile wide, inch deep” approach to wide-scale QoS and QoE monitoring of TV services.

“Our new visualization features for Vision are, to a strong degree, based on customer requests and industry trends we see taking shape as more broadcasters transition to cloud services,” said Korte. “Considering the scale of which we can deploy Vision systems in on-premise, cloud and managed service configurations, we intend to continue down the path of IoT-based probe deployment to shrink the cost of data collection, and grow our contribution to big data and analytics ecosystems.

Vision’s fully customizable dashboard is essential to monitoring success whether deploying Vision as a SaaS or via Qligent’s Oversight 24/7 managed service, the industry’s first monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) platform. These new visualization features at NAB include:

·Off-Air Counter: A regulatory tool that monitors and records how long a station has been off-air or out of compliance due to signal loss or other performance issues. The off-air counter is burnt into the recorded video, and Vision’s dashboard ensures users can easily visualize and export information to government regulators, show evidence of how long the issue persisted – and when and how it was resolved. Each record can include a variety of information, including program name, timecode, audio bars and captions.

·Bitrate Monitoring: Considering the dynamic nature of payload, Qligent has innovated flexible pie charts on the Vision dashboard to help broadcasters intelligently track bitrate fluctuations for multiple programs; and monitor usage across IP, RF, fiber and other transport layers. Users can click on any customizable graphic for visibility into how much bandwidth each program stream or channel occupies, with detailed insight into video, audio and data bitrates; and how error correction affects overall bandwidth optimization.

·Multi-dimensional Dashboards: This comprehensive dashboard is ideal for systems with thousands of monitoring points, simplifying visibility across larger dispersed, multi-channel networks. Customizable by department and user, Vision’s dashboards offer a variety of perspective views for visualization into locally, nationally and globally deployed probes; as well as video/audio formats, QoS/QoE layers, delivery platforms and more.

·Impact Analysis: This quick 1-2-3 step process determines the overall impact a problem has on the broadcaster’s viewership, as well as the impact to internal departments. Vision’s Impact Analysis allows for an actionable, reasonable and proportionate response when problems occur, significantly increasing productivity through quick determination of rapid response required to triage to nuisance faults requiring scheduled tuning.

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.

