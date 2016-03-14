Linear Acoustic Demonstrates Updates for MT2000 Portable Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 14, 2016 —Linear Acoustic is introducing the latest updates for its MT2000™ Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SU11921). Featuring a full suite of test capabilities in a handheld form factor, the MT2000 allows engineers to analyze and troubleshoot digital audio paths quickly and portably. It is ideal for a variety of testing applications including remote production, broadcast, cable, satellite, and home theater. The new software dramatically simplifies use and improves signal display, as well as adding several new features.

“The Linear Acoustic MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer is a feature-packed tool for PCM and Dolby® encoded audio analysis and generation,” says Tim Carroll, Linear Acoustic founder and Telos Alliance CTO. “It is an efficient tool for end-to-end system testing and is ideal as a modern, advanced replacement for the venerable but long discontinued Dolby DM100.”

This portable diagnostic tool identifies input signal type, including sample rate, video format and frame rate, as well as error detection at the bitstream and AES3 layers. It supports two-channel and multichannel PCM, plus Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E decoding, monitoring, and analysis. The new software update offers a streamlined menu structure, automatic detection of input signal type, and now viewing of all 16 audio channels at once. In addition, the MT2000 can also analyze SMPTE 337 formatting, measure Dolby E guard band and line position, and display all the metadata contained in a Dolby encoded bitstream. In support of ATSC A/85 (CALM) and EBU R128 recommendations, it also includes comprehensive ITU-R BS.1770-1/2/3 loudness measurement capabilities with user selectable Dolby Dialog Intelligence.

A bright OLED display provides channel signal levels and loudness, as well as status updates at a glance, while a combination jog wheel and navigation joystick provides complete control. In addition to viewing the characteristics of a signal from the analyzer’s display, engineers can utilize the unit’s built-in speaker or headphone output to listen to the audio on the spot and verify composition and quality of the metered audio signals.

The MT2000 is able to output test signals in both PCM- and Dolby-coded formats, and can output test signals simultaneously on all outputs, even while receiving and decoding an input signal. When generating two-channel PCM tone signals, it allows independently adjustable frequency and level on each channel. It also offers an extensive set of Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E test bitstreams, which are stored internally. The unit also allows for the generation of SDI video, measurement of A/V synchronization (lip sync) and audio latency.

Signal I/O includes HD/SD-SDI, AES, MADI and TOSLINK®. Additional options include DVB-ASI and HDMI inputs. Power is supplied by an internal NiMH battery or an included external DC power supply. The MT2000 is designed and built in the USA, and is backed with a two-year warranty and the world-class support and expertise of Linear Acoustic.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award winning company is the television part of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance.