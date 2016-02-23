New Session of 'IP Video for Broadcast Engineers' Scheduled for April 16 as Part of 2016 PBS TechCon

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Feb. 22, 2016 -- A new session of the popular one-day course, "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers," has been scheduled for April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with the 2016 PBS Technology Conference (TechCon) in Las Vegas. A program of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), the course is taught by Wes Simpson, owner of Telecom Product Consulting and an IEEE BTS Member.

Taking place at the PBS Las Vegas studio at 3050 E. Flamingo Road, the "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" course offers attendees an understanding of how IP video technologies will impact their current and future plans for video networking and delivery. Simpson provides a detailed look at the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities. The course describes the underlying technologies and shows practical applications for them, introducing students to a range of terminology and industry standards.

"We've designed 'IP Video for Broadcast Engineers' to give students the tools and skills they need to integrate IP technologies smoothly into workflows and improve the efficiency of their in-house networks. In addition, engineers and technicians will learn how to design, use, and maintain IP-based video systems that lie at the core of the modern production facility," Simpson said. "The upcoming March session of the course sold out quickly a strong indication of the demand for training in the rapidly expanding field of IP video delivery. We expect the April 16 course to fill even more quickly given its role in PBS TechCon and proximity to the 2016 NAB Show."

Modules to be covered in "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" include IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations.

PBS will offer free bus transportation for April 16 course attendees to the PBS facility on Flamingo Road, leaving at 8:30 a.m. from The Mirage hotel. Lunch will be provided. Online registration is now available for $200. Class size for the April 16 course is limited to 35 students and will sell out quickly. More information is available at http://www.pbstechconference.org/agenda/videooverip-ieee/.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Follow IEEE BTS:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IEEEBTSociety

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IEEEBTSociety

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/IEEE-Broadcast-Technology-Society-IEEE-4937489

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEEBTSLogo.jpg

Photo Caption: IEEE BTS Logo

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEE-BTS_PBS-Logo.jpg

Photo Caption: PBS Logo

Visit IEEE BTS at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth L29