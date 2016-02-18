AVIWEST 2016 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

AVIWEST -- Booth SU7510

At the 2016 NAB Show, AVIWEST, a global technology provider of hybrid video contribution systems, will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its Digital Mobile News Gathering (DMNG) system, with a focus on hybrid video contribution and video distribution via the cloud.

AVIWEST will introduce two new products, as well as announce strategic technology partnerships, at the 2016 NAB Show. Attendees can stop by the booth for a sneak peek of the company's DMNG 220-HE ultra-portable HEVC video contribution encoder for cellular, Wi-Fi, satellite, and Ethernet networks, and the DMNG HE4000 HEVC 4K rack-mounted contribution encoder.

AVIWEST's advanced live video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live 4K, HD, or SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.

Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high reliability, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG system offers broadcasters a fully integrated and cloud-based solution for breaking news and live events coverage.

Key Product Updates

DMNG Laptop -- Now Shipping

AVIWEST's DMNG Laptop is now available for purchase. The DMNG Laptop is a powerful newsgathering tool that combines an H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC encoder in an Apple MacBook Pro(R) to enable high-quality streaming. Using the DMNG Laptop, broadcasters can receive video content from a wide range of video sources, including webcams and external SDI/HDMI cameras. The laptop application includes an intuitive GUI that makes it easy to manage various content delivery profiles (e.g., BGAN, cellular, ADSL, etc.), providing support for a variety of broadcast use cases, including live streaming, file transfer via various networks (e.g., wireless, cellular, satellite, LAN/WAN, public internet), and storage. By detecting and bonding together multiple IP network interfaces (e.g. 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Satellite), the DMNG Laptop enables broadcasters to take advantage of every IP network in their immediate area as they become available.

NEW Version of DMNG Manager With Video Grid and Statistics View

At the 2016 NAB Show, AVIWEST will showcase two major evolutions of the DMNG Manager: video grid and statistics capabilities. AVIWEST's DMNG Manager is an innovative application that enables broadcasters and video professionals to monitor and manage an entire fleet of DMNG equipment.

The DMNG Manager provides broadcasters with a video thumbnail of each feed coming from the field units or from any standard IP video sources. When arranged in a grid-view, these thumbnails ease system resource allocation by helping operators route the video streams to one or multiple receiver outputs or CDNs, with simple drag and drop. A new statistics feature for the DMNG Manager supplies broadcasters with essential information such as SIM card consumption and bandwidth statistics.

NEW Features for DMNG StreamHub

At the 2016 NAB Show, AVIWEST will demonstrate new features for its DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform, including an advanced playback functionality and dynamic latency designed to improve the quality of live video. The DMNG StreamHub supports a rich set of input IP protocols, enabling reception of up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote AVIWEST DMNG PRO transmitters, DMNG smartphone applications, or third-party systems such as IP cameras. Leveraging the platform's four SDI outputs with a genlock input, broadcasters can decode up to four videos simultaneously.

Multiple input and output streaming protocols (e.g., RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP, AVIWEST SafeStreams) are supported on the DMNG StreamHub, allowing video content to be freely distributed over any IP network. Up to 16 IP outputs can be used to enable re-streaming of video content over LAN or WAN to CDNs, media servers, streaming platforms, IRDs, and interconnect with other DMNG StreamHubs.

Designed to fit customers' unique needs and headend constraints, the DMNG StreamHub application can be hosted on a 1RU or 2RU server platform with various software configurations. The DMNG StreamHub also operates in virtualized mode to deliver all of the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments

DMNG PRO Video Uplink System

AVIWEST will demonstrate v2.6 of its popular DMNG PRO video uplink system at the 2016 NAB Show. The new software upgrade provides broadcasters with a wide range of benefits, including the ability to deliver higher bit rate, lower latency, webcast-resolution video. A new "Gateway" mode will also be introduced to the DMNG PRO system, allowing operators to use the unit as a high-speed Internet access point by aggregating together cellular connections.

Featuring a compact, lightweight, and portable design, the DMNG PRO Series is the world's most advanced 3G/4G video uplink family designed for newsgathering applications. Using the pocket-sized systems, broadcasters can stream live HD video down to the receiver with minimal delay. The DMNG PRO systems include multiple cellular connections, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and best-in-class H.264 video encoders that speed up newsgathering operations while enabling seamless live news coverage.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

