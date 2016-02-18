Sonnet Technologies at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Preview

April 18--21

Sonnet Technologies

Booth SL10824

NEW Sonnet Thunderbolt(TM) 3 Technology Products

At this year's NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will showcase its first products featuring Thunderbolt 3, highlighting the technology's performance capabilities with the new Fusion(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 PCIe® Flash Drive. This rugged, pocket-sized solid-state drive (SSD) storage device is capable of transferring data at speeds of over 2,000 MB/s, and is equipped with 512GB of flash storage. The Fusion flash drive is an ultra-fast alternative to portable SATA-based hard disk drives, SSD storage devices, and USB thumb drives. The new Fusion flash drive connects to any Windows® computer with a Thunderbolt 3 port via an attached 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable. Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive features a fanless aluminum enclosure that enables silent operation. The device is bus-powered and so requires no power adapter.

xMac(TM) Family of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe® Card Expansion Systems and Rackmount Computer Enclosures

At the 2016 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature its xMac(TM) Pro Server and xMac mini Server, innovative rackmount solutions for Mac Pro® and Mac® mini computers that offer Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express® (PCIe®) expansion. The Avid®-qualified xMac Pro Server securely mounts the newest-model Mac Pro horizontally inside a specially designed 4U modular enclosure, connecting three PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt 2 technology, and providing space to install additional equipment in two 5.25-inch mobile rack bays. Through the installation of optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits into the xMac Pro Server, users can easily connect hard drives, SSDs, and other devices to the Mac Pro.

The award-winning xMac mini Server securely mounts a Mac mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt(TM) 2 technology, enabling users to harness the power of full-size, high-performance PCIe cards. The xMac mini Server includes a Thunderbolt 2 interface to support maximum performance with the newest Mac mini, and is the quietest model yet.

Echo(TM) Express Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express® (PCIe®) Card Expansion Systems

Sonnet's award-winning and versatile Echo(TM) Express family of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe® card expansion chassis, available in one-, two-, or three-PCIe slot configurations, enable computers with Thunderbolt ports to interface with a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards. At the 2016 NAB Show, Sonnet will feature the Avid®-qualified Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (rackmount) chassis, the first devices of their kind to ship with 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. Both systems support up to three full-length, full-height, single-width PCIe cards with one x16 and two x8 PCIe slots. Also on display will be the dual-slot Echo Express SE II and the single-slot Echo Express SE I, compact and lightweight desktop chassis that accommodates a half-length (up to 7.75 inches long), full-height PCIe card and include an additional slot space to mount an adjacent daughter card. The Echo Express SEL, an even more compact and lightweight desktop chassis accommodating a single low-profile PCIe expansion card, will also be on hand.

Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock

Sonnet will show the Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock, a fully featured docking station for computers with Thunderbolt ports. The Echo 15+ enables users to connect multiple devices to a central hub, and then connect to all of them with a single cable. The Echo 15+ features four USB 3.0, two 6Gbps eSATA, one FireWire® 800, one Gigabit Ethernet, two 3.5 mm audio input, two 3.5 mm audio output, and two Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. The Echo 15+ includes the user's choice of an 8x DVD±RW drive, a Blu-ray(TM) BD-ROM/8x DVD±RW drive with Blu-ray player software for OS X®, or a 4x BD-R/8x DVD±RW Blu-ray burner drive. The Echo 15+ even provides the space, mounting support, and 6Gbps interfaces for one or two internal SATA drives.

Company Quote:

"At this year's NAB Show, we're looking forward to introducing our latest products featuring Thunderbolt 3 Technology, which will transform and streamline production and postproduction workflows. A great example is our Fusion PCIe flash drive. When we introduced it last year, it made history as the world's fastest bus-powered, pocketable storage device. And now, with its blazing-fast Thunderbolt 3 interface, the new Fusion flash drive can sustain the ultra-high file transfer speeds required for any 4K workflow whether users need an ultra-fast shuttle drive or a take-anywhere scratch drive for editing 4K video at offsite shoots."

-- Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sonnet Technologies

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe® card expansion systems; pro media readers; RAID storage systems; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

