TMD shows cloud-enabled, service-oriented content platform at NAB2016

N4225, NAB, Las Vegas:TMD, a leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, is expanding its innovative range of Media Service Solutions to be launched at NAB2016 (Las Vegas Convention Center, 18 – 21 April). These new solutions provide a tailored entry into the Mediaflex®-UMS environment, providing packaged options for specific workgroups which can grow into a complete and flexible end-to-end workflow solution.

The new Media Service packages to be launched at NAB meet the needs of individual business processes, and operational teams. They include Aperture, a new ingest tool for the flexible and cost-effective digitization, capture and management of content for broadcast operations, content preservation and media owners. Chameleon for DAM, allows staff throughout an organization to manage their media, search for content and raise works order to fulfil all their media needs.

These new packaged products join the existing packaged solutions Paragon for archiving (now supporting LTO-7), OnPoint for post and Transform for OTT streaming delivery. Each can be used as a standalone solution, or they can be combined using the Mediaflex-UMS platform. TMD’s intuitive UMS Client web interface provides a unified user experience across all of the products.

The packaged Media Service Solutions are part of a complete refresh of TMD’s flagship Mediaflex®-UMS system which delivers all the benefits of a service-oriented architecture, providing a simple and highly efficient approach to content management and workflows. Mediaflex-UMS is fully virtualized, meaning it can run and scale flexibly on premise, in a data centre or in the cloud. TMD is an Amazon Web Services partner and can design system architectures to bridge on premise and cloud services to provide solutions matched to the precise needs of today’s media companies.

“Today’s system designers recognize that software-defined workflows are the key to operational efficiency,” said Tony Taylor, CEO of TMD. “Mediaflex-UMS now has all the functionality required to be the heart of the content platform, either embedded in an all-embracing Mediaflex-UMS environment or in specific workgroup scenarios.

“The real benefit of the IP revolution is the ability to define workflows in software, so they can be changed from moment to moment as requirements change,” said Taylor. “Whether it is launching a pop-up channel – perhaps for the Olympics this summer – or migrating to ultra-high definition television, broadcasters and content companies need to be able to react instantly to demands of their market. Mediaflex-UMS service-oriented architecture makes operational changes simple and stress free.”

TMD’s US sales staff will be on hand to demonstrate the new Media Service products, Mediaflex-UMS and the practical advantages of building system architectures around intelligent metadata on booth N4225 at NAB2016, 18 – 21 April in Las Vegas.