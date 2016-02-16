Triveni Digital CSO to Speak on ATSC 3.0 at SMPTE New England Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 16, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), Dr. Richard Chernock, will speak on ATSC 3.0 at an upcoming SMPTE New England chapter meeting. Chernock will give a technical overview and progress update on the next-generation broadcast television system at the studios of WCVB-TV in Boston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7:00 p.m.

"ATSC 3.0 is currently in candidate status, and parts of the broadcast television system are expected to be finalized later this year. When this happens, broadcasters will be able to deliver a more advanced TV experience to viewers, including hybrid broadcast and broadband content, sophisticated program guides, and real-time emergency alert information," said Chernock. "During the SMPTE New England chapter meeting, I will describe the technologies and benefits that ATSC 3.0 offers to the broadcast community, along with how these capabilities can be leveraged to generate additional revenue at a local broadcast level."

Chernock's presentation at the SMPTE New England chapter meeting will describe a high-level view of the fundamental architecture of the next-generation broadcast system, how an ATSC 3.0 TV station will be different from today's ATSC 1.0 station, and what new opportunities ATSC 3.0 will bring to broadcasters. In particular, he will explain how ATSC 3.0 provides a flexible and more efficient physical layer, mobility, UHD images, new solutions for audio, incorporation of new user technologies such as second screen, and hybrid use of broadcast and broadband delivery for services.

As chairman of ATSC TG3, Chernock has been instrumental in the development of ATSC 3.0, ensuring that flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and adaptability are the keystones of the new DTV broadcast system. He is also chairman of the adhoc group specifying the inner architecture of the system, including the basic mechanisms for delivery and synchronization. As the CSO of Triveni Digital, Chernock is responsible for developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring.

Triveni Digital is at the forefront of evolving technologies and industry standards, devoting substantial resources to the development of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The company's technology and products empower broadcasters and television service providers to deploy practical, revenue-generating services for continued business growth.

Additional details about the SMPTE New England chapter meeting are available at www.smpte-ne.org. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Richard_Chernock.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital CSO Dr. Richard Chernock

Visit Triveni Digital at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU15402

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Triveni%20Digital%20CSO%20to%20Speak%20on%20ATSC%203.0%20at%20SMPTE%20New%20England%20Meeting%20-%20http://goo.gl/Mlj2Wb

Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah