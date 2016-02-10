Focusrite Introduces RedNet A16R 16-Channel Analog I/O

A16R Brings 16-Channel Analog I/O With Redundancy to Focusrite’s RedNet





Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite introduces its RedNet A16R 16-Channel Analog I/O. The latest addition to Focusrite’s popular RedNet range of Dante™-based audio-over-IP interfaces, the A16R is presented in a rugged, 1U all-metal enclosure matching other products in the series. It features 16 channels of network-connected 24-bit, 192kHz A/D-D/A conversion, and offers high-quality, line-level analog audio in and out with full network and power supply redundancy. RedNet A16R carries on the legacy and exceptional sound quality of its predecessor, the RedNet 2 sixteen-channel I/O unit.



Analog inputs and outputs are accessed via four rear-panel DB25 connectors wired to AES59 specification, while two XLR connectors provide additional AES 3/AES 11 (digital audio/DARS) I/O connectivity. Word Clock I/O connections are made via BNC sockets and permit switchable termination. Dual network connections are provided on locking etherCON connectors and the dual PSU power inputs include cable-retaining clips.

The A16R operates at standard sample rates up to 192kHz, 24-bit, including pull up/down, with sample rate and operating levels selected remotely via host computer software. The unit offers a dynamic range of 119dB A-weighted, A/D and D/A, with a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz ±0.15dB.

Front panel indicators include triple-color LED level indication along with sample rate, clock source, PSU and network status indicators.

Key Features

16 channels of high-quality line-level analog I/O with 24-bit conversion up to 192kHz

119dB dynamic range, response flat from 20Hz – 20kHz, ±0.15dB

Dante-based remote-controlled audio-over-IP connectivity

Dual power supplies, with full power and network redundancy including locking connectors for maximum reliability

Word Clock and AES I/O for increased flexibility

Analog I/O to AES59 standard on DB25 connectors

Comprehensive front-panel indicators

The A16R will begin shipping summer 2016.

