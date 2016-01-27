Pixel Power builds on heritage for new productivity solutions at BVE2016

The Pixel Power Clarity platform has been the unrivalled leader in broadcast graphics, known for its creative freedom as well as for its technical quality. The Clarity graphics engine is now at the core of two new products which add high productivity and operational convenience, solving real issues for today’s channel operators and broadcasters. These products will help content producers and broadcasters either make more money or save money.

Pixel Factory automatically generates sophisticated clips – such as promos, trailers and marketing content – using templates, information entered by the commissioning producer, and direct access to the asset management system. It automatically creates all versions of a clip, eliminating much unproductive manual work, and delivers them into the asset management ready for transmission.

StreamMaster also builds on the Clarity 3D graphics engine, this time to create an integrated playout platform for even more complex channels. The modular software platform can run on dedicated hardware, virtualised in a data centre or virtualised in the cloud. Because it is a software-defined system it is format agnostic and capable of continuous scaling and flexibility. This results not only in impressive cost savings but also allows new pricing models, including pay-as-you-go for trial channels and pop-up services.

Joining the Pixel Power UK sales team at BVE2016 is senior product specialist Matt Williams. He has been providing pre-sales support for Pixel Power in the USA for the last five years, and has now relocated to London to provide the same high level of expertise for UK and European customers.

“What broadcasters and service providers need today is to bring together technical quality, creative freedom and operational fluidity,” Williams said. “The Pixel Power Clarity graphics engine has led the market for decades in quality and creativity. But it was always developed as a platform for automation, and in products like Pixel Factory and StreamMaster we have systems that are ready for the software-defined, IP future. Because they are built in software, they are completely future-proof, so could be the last decisions you need to make in graphics and automation.”

The Pixel Factory automated content production system, StreamMaster automation, Clarity graphics and other Pixel Power products can be seen at BVE2016 on stand G44.