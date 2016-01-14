Riedel Products at the 2016 NAMM Show

The 2016 NAMM Show Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Hall A Stand 6108

Jan. 21-24

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for standard premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

Photo Caption: Tango TNG-200

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and AV professionals communicate. The world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1-RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Riedel's first app for the RSP-2318 turns the Smartpanel into an innovative and smart intercom panel. AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.

Photo Caption: RSP-2318 Smartpanel

MediorNet MicroN

MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN is a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10Gb MediorNet high-speed links. MicroN is available as a fully networked MediorNet device, as well as in a point-to-point edition at a very competitive price point.

Description of Photos: MediorNet MicroN

Other Products on Display:

* Performer Wired and Acrobat Wireless Intercom Systems

* RockNet Audio Systems

Company Quote:

"NAMM provides us with the opportunity to introduce our technology to Southern California clients who might not be able to travel to other trade shows while also addressing a user group who may have limited experience with Riedel's products. As the demand for comprehensive communications and media transport becomes more pervasive in this market niche, the importance of integrated solutions makes more technical and financial sense."

-- Joyce Bente, CEO North America, Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

