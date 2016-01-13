Wisycom Keeps the Music Playing for Hit Reality Singing Competition, The Voice Of China

SHANGHAI, JANUARY 13, 2016— When renowned professional audio engineer Jin Shaogang and his expert team were given the task of creating a wireless sound solution for the hit Chinese reality singing competition, The Voice of China he turned to Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, to keep the music playing.

For the fourth season of The Voice of China, Shaogang and his crew utilized 12 channels of Wisycom wireless (along with some additional spare channels), including the MRK960 Modular Wireless Microphone Receiver System, MTH400 Wideband Handheld Transmitter used with DPA capsules, SPL218AW Wideband Active Antenna Splitter and LBNA UHF Wideband Antenna. The show’s master of ceremony and singers used Wisycom handheld microphones in both the recorded sessions and live show finale.

Shaogang and his team were given live technical support from Wang Dan and the staff from Audio-Technica (Greater China) Ltd. Through the help of Audio-Technica’s resident technical support engineers in Beijing, Shaogang used both R&S FSH3 Spectrum Analyzers in conjunction with the built-in features in Wisycom’s receivers to do cross checking to ensure they selected the cleanest frequency bands to be used for stable sound transmission without too much interference.

“Wisycom’s products offer the widest operational bandwidth than any of its competitors’ products and tend to be easier to adapt in a harsh environment than other manufacturers,” says Shaogang. “The ±1dB gain adjustment in the antenna with the integrated booster is a great feature for more accurate adjustment. Wisycom receivers also support major competitors’ transmitter products, which is another great feature we appreciate. Wisycom’s ultra wideband helps resolve frequency band allocation when it comes to the necessity of maximizing the usage of available frequency bands.”

Shaogang also finds the Wisycom equipment extremely helpful in saving time and improving workflow. “The automatic scan feature for best channel, squelch and other automatic setup helped save a lot of time in troubleshooting intermodulation problems, and helped to avoid a situation due to interference caused by LED and lighting, ensuring stable and reliable RF performance,” adds Shaogang. “With Wisycom, we could precisely adjust the gain of the entire wireless system and antenna feeder.”

Shaogang was also very appreciative of the collaborative effort between Audio Technica, Wisycom and his team. “Audio-Technica provided a lot of Wisycom product presentations and trainings for our sound team and also let us evaluate the products in various events. This generated product awareness and understanding which makes us more interested in knowing the capability of the products,” adds Shaogang. “Through the long usage experience of using the products and excellent and reliable service and technical support from Audio-Technica’s team, we are confident in using Wisycom’s products, even in extremely large and harsh environment events, and we look forward to using them in the future.”

