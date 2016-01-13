Qligent Transitions 1+1 Media Group to the Cloud for Multiplatform TV Monitoring

MELBOURNE, Florida — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, is transitioning 1+1 Media Group, a leading media conglomerate in Ukraine, to a cloud-based monitoring platform for national TV services. Based on Qligent’s Vision platform, the pure software-as-a-service (SaaS) provides a highly centralized and cost-efficient OPEX solution for monitoring quality of service (QoS) and experience (QoE) across both analog and digital DVB-T2 terrestrial, satellite, cable and IPTV systems.

Vision’s cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for expensive and proprietary hardware, allowing 1+1 Media to procure common off-the-shelf servers to support its deployment at the company’s main production and playout center in Kyiv. Operators will monitor all video-related services from production to delivery—including baseband and IP content at its studio playout —and additionally leverage Vision’s built-in transcoding and recording capabilities for compliance monitoring. Vision makes this all possible from a single dashboard with a simple user interface, providing insight into network-wide performance from a single seat.

For delivery, the initial deployment covers up to eight Ukrainian TV channels across each platform (analog and digital DVB-T2 terrestrial, satellite, cable and IPTV), with visibility into program quality and signal performance across 12 cities. Vision’s infinitely scalable platform allows 1+1 Media Group, which will gradually scale the system to cover additional cities around the country, to add new monitoring points to the cloud architecture within hours. Adding a new location requires an operator to load the Vision probe software on locally available hardware, and specify which channels to monitor.

According to Dmytro Orkusha, Deputy CTO, New Technology Developmentfor1+1 Media Group, Qligent’s pure SaaS approach eliminated the need to invest in a hardware-centric system with high import taxes and ongoing technical support requirements. Qligent’s SaaS approach enables off-site hosting and maintenance of the central servers, allowing 1+1 Media Group personnel to remain focused on QoS and QoE monitoring and compliance.

“Through off-site hosting and transitioning our monitoring operations to the cloud, Qligent has delivered a true OPEX solution that reduces short- and long-term costs,” said Orkusha. “We also now enjoy a true growth platform to extend these services into new cities without time-intensive labor and support.”

Moving forward, 1+1 Media Group expects to integrate other Qligent cloud services into the central SaaS solution. The media conglomerate is currently testing Qligent’s Scan fingerprint-based platform, which provides automatic content verification and ad delivery control across multiple TV delivery platforms.

“With cloud-based services ranging across real-time monitoring, root-cause analysis, and content verification and compliance, Qligent is uniquely equipped to help enterprise-level media companies like 1+1 Media Group understand the true picture of their media distribution networks – and prescribe specific troubleshooting actions with immediate results,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “This highly focused, centralized and user-friendly approach allows our customers to maintain the best possible quality of service and experience across any sized deployment, with ongoing system tuning and optimization to optimize bitrates, quality, and total cost of ownership.”

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.

