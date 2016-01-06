Season Two of Mini Documentary Series from Adorama “Through The Lens” Premieres Today on YouTube

Learn the stories behind Instagram’s most famous photographers in online docu-series “Through The Lens”; Adorama goes nationwide in season two of YouTube hit

New York, NY – January 6, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, today premiered season two of its popular online series “Through The Lens.” Making its official debut this past July, the YouTube show documents some of Instagram’s most popular photographers, featuring a different artist in every episode. While season one of the show focused on New York photographers and culture, season two goes nationwide, showcasing Instagram’s top accounts from all over the country, including Chicago, Portland, Seattle, LA and San Francisco. Episodes will explore everything from iPhone photography and food, to aerial, travel, landscapes and abstract photography.

Watch the trailer for season two of “Through The Lens” now on AdoramaTV and be sure tofollow #TTL on Instagram.

“‘Through The Lens’ celebrates artists who have cultivated a rich community that transcends borders with the help of social media,” comments Salvatore D’Alia, senior producer at Adorama.“Adorama is an integral part of that photo community, especially in the Instagram realm. We tell stories and inspire people to get out and shoot, to get their camera and look for new subjects and explore new styles. ‘Through The Lens’ is designed to encourage professional and aspiring photographers alike to follow their dreams. Many of the successful photographers featured in this season left their day jobs, and we could not be more excited to join them on their journey as we chronicle what it’s like for them to pursue their passions with incredible success.”

With hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, artists featured on “Through The Lens” share their journeys, biggest inspirations, tools and best tips in the AdoramaTV episodes. Season two of Adorama’s docu-series will feature Instagram artists @fursty, @swopes, @littlecoal, @samuelelkins, @chriscreature, @scottborrero, @samalive, @cannellevanille and @kdkuiper.

“After all of the interesting stories Adorama shared in season one of ‘Through the Lens,’ to be asked to share some of my own story in season two, alongside a wide variety of talented artists from across the country, was one of the highlights of my year.” Eric Ward, @littlecoal

Aran Goyoaga, @cannellevanille states, “Excited to see the new generations of photographers who are creating beautiful work on their own. Honored to be included.”

Catch “Through The Lens” Wednesdays at 10am

“Through The Lens” offers an interactive experience that caters to the young, social media savvy audience, introducing them to photography from a relatable perspective. New episodes go live Wednesdays at 10am. Visit the Adorama website to watch full episodes of “Through The Lens.”

