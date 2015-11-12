DigitalGlue Named Central Technology Contractor for Landmark Production Studio

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- Nov. 11, 2015 -- DigitalGlue has been selected as primary technology contractor for an over $10 million production studio currently under construction in the Southwestern United States. The largest building of its kind ever built in this region, the 35,000-square-foot facility includes a 4,000-square-foot studio that will feature state-of-the-art, 4K-ready systems and technologies to support a complete range of projects, from full-length live television programs to multicamera cinematic productions.

"This new facility will be a real showcase of technology innovation and a true one-stop shop for any type of live or film-style production created in the field as well as in the studio. In fact, it's expected to draw projects that, until now, could only be produced in the largest U.S. markets such as Los Angeles and New York," said Sean Busby, president and co-founder, DigitalGlue. "We're really excited about this fantastic opportunity to apply our knowledge and expertise in 4K and other advanced technologies on such a landmark project. It's reflective of our company's growing momentum in the digital production marketplace."

Currently in the design and implementation phase, the new studio is scheduled to open in the summer of 2016. The studio is to be equipped with 4K cameras that can be used both in the field and in a studio environment, with built-in capabilities for digital imaging technicians and cutting-edge media workflows for raw camera footage. The live production studio will also feature virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) capabilities to enable virtual set pieces as well as AR elements that interact with the on-air talent.

In addition to the 4,000-square-foot main studio, the facility will include a color correction room with 4K color-rendering capabilities, three edit bays, and a self-contained audio recording studio that provides a complete acoustic environment for music recording, digital audio mixing, and sound editing. A nondestructive visual special effects (VFX) pipeline will streamline the creation of VFX by automatically passing through all color decisions to the colorist, without requiring versioning.

The studio is also designed with a fully automated workflow, state-of-the-art MAM capabilities, and robust archiving and storage systems. A fiber-optic infrastructure powered by an advanced fiber-optic transport system will provide maximum flexibility for transmitting any type of signal, including IP, video, audio, and consumer HDMI.

"We were initially brought in as consultants during the budgeting and feasibility stage, but were ultimately chosen as the primary technology contractor because of the unique value DigitalGlue can provide in a project of this magnitude," Busby said. "We offer in-house software development and expertise to ensure that all of these advanced systems will fit the workflow the customer needs versus having to adapt workflows to the equipment. We are committed to their continued success as their business grows and changes."

