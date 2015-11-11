Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Delivers Big Results with Introduction of 58microLite HD Mini Kit

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, NOVEMBER 11, 2015 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, is proud to introduce the RF Central 58microLite HD Mini Kit. The new 58microLite Mini Kit brings its renowned microLite technology to a larger customer base by providing an all-in-one kit at a reasonable price. In addition, by partnering with well-known online retailer Markertek, the 58microLite HD Mini Kit will be available to an entirely new demographic.

The 58microLite HD Mini Kit is a highly portable professional-grade MPEG-4 COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line of sight. Developed for the next generation of HD capable compact cameras, the 58microLite system is available in either licensed or unlicensed bands. Customers choose the microLite when they require the highest quality video without breakup or pixilation.

The new 58microLite is available à la carte or in preconfigured application specific kits. The kits are designed to give the operator the ability to set up quickly and to cover a wide area with long-range wireless transmission.

“With the 58microLite, IMT wanted to create a customizable and cost-effective solution for users looking to explore wireless HD video systems,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “With the 58microLite, IMT is able to make its microLite technology as accessible as possible. I am extremely excited for it to be featured in Markertek’s catalog, increasing its overall availability and accessibility to user bases.”

At the heart of the 58microLite HD Mini Kit is the microLite HD Transmitter. Its size, weight and performance makes it ideal for UAV, sports, live newsgathering, reality-based programs, EFP/OB, point-of-view and any type of live event coverage. The 58microLite HD Mini Kit comes in three camera mounting versions: the standard hot-shoe and optional Anton/Bauer Gold Mount or V-Mount. It also features an easy-to-use user interface and 12 easily selected presets, making it simple to change channels and other operating parameters on the fly.

The 58microLite kit features a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that uses maximal-ratiocombining technology to enable the system to support Line-of-Sight (LOS) as well as Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) applications. It comes in an ultra-small, self-contained package perfect for discrete installations. With no block down converters and complicated interconnects, the 58microLite has been adopted where quick, reliable and simple usage is required. It features MPEG-4/MPEG-2 auto-detect video and embedded audio decoding. This technology provides a highly reliable decode solution in demanding portable applications.

The 58microLite kit is now available for direct online purchase through Markertek, a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house. It is also available through IMT’s network of authorized dealers.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

More information can be found at www.skyviewcapital.com.