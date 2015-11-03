Harmonic Reseller DigitalGlue Awarded Large U.S. Government Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 3, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a $1 million contract from the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division in Norco, California, for Harmonic's next-generation video acquisition, playout and storage solutions. The new system will be supplied by industry-leading systems integrator and Harmonic Platinum reseller DigitalGlue.

The contract specifies Harmonic's software-based Spectrum(TM) X advanced media servers, Spectrum MediaPort(TM) 7000 real-time video I/O modules, Spectrum MediaCenter servers as well as Harmonic ProMedia(R) Carbon WFS file-based transcoders.

"Our new Harmonic Spectrum X server represents the pinnacle of our many years of research and development in media server technology. As the first playout server to mix SDI and IP I/O with up/down/cross-conversion capabilities in the same chassis, the Spectrum X server facilitates users' shift to IP playout at a lower total cost of ownership," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "NSWC Corona consulted many vendors and industry professionals before determining that Harmonic could provide the most effective solution for their exacting requirements."

"As a Platinum reseller for Harmonic, we value our partnership with the U.S. government. In prior engagements, we've demonstrated our depth of knowledge in the Harmonic technology, as well as our ability to provide the in-house software development to make commercial off-the-shelf solutions work effectively with government-developed control software," said Sean Busby, president and co-founder, DigitalGlue. "In this latest project for NSWC Corona, we're honored to provide best-in-class Harmonic equipment that will give the agency the high video quality and level of detail they need for their operations."

