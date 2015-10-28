Nexidia Names Tim Murphy Senior Product Manager for Media & Entertainment Division

ATLANTA -- Oct. 28, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced it has hired Tim Murphy as a senior director of product management for the media and entertainment business unit. In this role, Murphy will lead product management for Nexidia Illuminate and Nexidia Dialogue Search, as well as future product offerings from Nexidia Media & Entertainment.

"Tim started his career working as an engineer in broadcast pioneer WRAL's HDTV department to transmit the nation's first HDTV signal, and he has been intimately involved in the industry's evolution ever since," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media & Entertainment. "His long history in media and entertainment, coupled with his knowledge, expertise, and management prowess, make him a real asset to our team."

Murphy comes to Nexidia after serving four years as director of file-based systems for Evertz Microsystems, where he was directly responsible for substantially growing the file-based division through collaborative project execution and for the design, control, implementation, and iterative improvements of the tapeless products life cycle. Before joining Evertz, Murphy was the senior director of product management for the Digital Services division of Deluxe Entertainment (formerly Ascent Media Group), and before that he served as Ascent Media Group's senior director of operations. He oversaw the engineering and operational aspects of the company's Washington, D.C., office, including large enterprise projects such as the U.S. Senate Recording Studios relocation and HD tapeless upgrade, the AOL broadcast operations center, the AOL headquarters and New York City studios, and the Black Entertainment Television channel HD tapeless upgrade.

Murphy is based in North Carolina and reports to Lanham.

