ChyronHego at Content & Communications World

Channel Box Prime

ChyronHego's popular Channel Box channel-branding system offers the industry's fastest and easiest solution for delivering bold branding elements such as up-to-the-minute headlines, sports scores, financial data, weather reports, snipes, social media commentary, and automated promos. At CCW, ChyronHego will demonstrate Channel Box Prime, a significant new release of Channel Box that has been re-engineered for the 64-bit environment. With an all-new dedicated rendering engine and scene designer, Channel Box Prime is completely geared to broadcasters' specific requirements for channel branding and playout. In addition, Channel Box Prime includes powerful new features for creative freedom and performance. One example is Warp Effects, a never-before-seen special effect that integrates with industry-leading third-party modeling and rendering tools such as Adobe After Effects and 3ds Max from Autodesk.

CAMIO 4.2

At CCW, ChyronHego will feature CAMIO 4.2, a significant update of the company's award-winning CAMIO graphic asset management solution. A highlight of CAMIO 4.2 is a complete redesign of LUCI, the modular interface for producer fulfillment of graphics in newsroom computer systems, with tight integration across the entire ChyronHego product line. With CAMIO 4.2, LUCI has been fully re-engineered to utilize forward-thinking technology for more flexible and powerful interfaces on PCs, Mac(R) computers, or tablets -- giving producers an at-a-glance overview of all information they need to deliver breaking news to air. With LUCI's simple and clear workflow connecting the newsroom to the art department and the control room, users can focus on writing the news and breaking it first.

Lyric64 -- All-New Graphics Technology and Playout Platform

As a true 64-bit application, Lyric64 offers a single powerful solution for graphics creation and playout. Lyric64 includes a new and updated user interface including point-and-click access to data using ChyronHego's Advanced Data Object technology, with seamless usability and easy access to Lyric's rich and extensive feature set. In addition, Lyric64 is resolution-agnostic, with full support for authoring and playout in nonstandard aspect ratios and resolutions of 4K and beyond. At CCW, ChyronHego will showcase Lyric64 in a 4K environment and in an advanced video wall application.

Paint 6.2 -- Bringing Game Play to Life

At CCW, ChyronHego will highlight Paint 6.2, a new release of the company's industry-leading telestration solution that features comprehensive support for 4K productions and integration with EVS and popular replay solutions. Paint 6.2 also includes the ability to export directly to an EVS. The Paint family includes advanced production analysis and telestration tools designed specifically for the needs of sports broadcasters. With Paint 6.2, broadcasters are able telestrate a 4K stream in an HD broadcast without any loss of resolution. Paint Live, a solution targeting live OB productions with the ability to produce a fill and key output, will also be showcased. Paint Offline and the unique offline workflow, which enables users to leverage file-based import and export of video for creating graphics on laptops at any time and from any location, will be on show. In addition to Windows(R) support, Paint 6.2 is now available on Mac(R) platforms.

VidiGo Live and VidiGo Visual Radio -- Driving Live Production Workflows

VidiGo Live

VidiGo Live is an intuitive software solution for live multicamera TV production that gives operators control over media, including the display of playing team information, live Internet feeds, (social media) tickers, video playout, or display of advertisements on the stadium scoreboard or big screen. Also being showcased is VidiGo Live Assist, a solution that automates all of the features in VidiGo Live. VidiGo Live Assist enables users to easily create, load, and control a rundown, as well as combine scenes into running orders and simply drag and drop elements to compose a story. VidiGo Live Assist can be easily integrated with newsroom data systems. This solution is ideal for any scripted show, allowing last-minute changes to the rundowns. With VidiGo Live Assist, users can prepare a show in-studio or at home.

VidiGo Visual Radio

VidiGo Visual Radio is a fully automated software solution that turns radio broadcasting into an entertaining and compelling visual show. Visual Radio is a combination of automatic camera switching, dynamic digital video effects, and graphic overlays with real-time XML updates and audio control. This solution is an add-on to the user's radio production, eliminating the need for extra staff. Visual Radio is suitable for use with Web, mobile, and TV platforms.

Hybrid -- Advanced Tracking and Trackless Virtual Studio Solutions

At CCW, ChyronHego will team with Hybrid, a leading manufacturer of virtual reality and robotics solutions for the digital media and broadcast industries, to demonstrate Hybrid's line of advanced tracking and trackless virtual studio and robotic camera head technologies. Hybrid uniquely offers users a feature that won't cause video or audio delays while using their virtual set and augmented reality solutions. ChyronHego will feature Hybrid's Neon trackless solution, a sensorless system that uses fixed-camera signals on a green screen to enable virtual camera motions such as virtual roll, pan, travelling, and crane movements. Also on display will be Hybrid's virtual set tracking solution, providing real-time, precise camera motion within 2D or 3D computer-generated backgrounds. Both products leverage the full capabilities of Hybrid's Krypton real-time 3D graphics-rendering engine.

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013, with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. More information on ChyronHego is available at www.chyronhego.com.

