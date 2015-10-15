VOGO SPORT to Enhance Fans' Live Experience at Judo Grand Slam Paris 2015

MONTPELLIER, France -- Oct. 15, 2015 -- VOGO, a leader in mobile technology products that offer compelling media experiences for in-venue spectators and an all-new, high-touch marketing outlet for sponsors, today announced that the company's VOGO SPORT application will be offered to spectators at the Grand Slam Paris judo competition in Paris Oct. 17-18. Over 500 of the world's greatest judokas will meet on the Parisian tatamis to battle it out before more than 20,000 fans.

The French Judo Federation (FF Judo) and VOGO are teaming up to allow fans in the AccorHotels Arena POPB to download and use the latest version of the VOGO SPORT app for immersive and enhanced viewing of the live judo action on their smartphones and tablets. Spectators equipped with their smartphones will be able to watch events from several different camera views live and in real time -- all from the comfort of their seats. Fans can also easily zoom in real time or stop the live action and relive their favorite action in normal speed or slow-motion replay.

"We are delighted to cover the Grand Slam Paris, one of the most prestigious competitions in the discipline of judo, and be on site for the reopening of the Bercy Arena, a symbol of sport and entertainment in France," said Daniel Dedisse, technical director and co-founder of VOGO.

VOGO SPORT can be downloaded on Android and iOS platforms. More information about VOGO can be found at www.vogosport.com.

About FF Judo

The French Judo Federation, including Jujitsu, Kendo, and related disciplines (FFJDA), has 600,000 members spread throughout its 5,600 affiliated clubs, and records 43 Olympic medals with 12 gold medals and 143 world medals -- 46 of which are gold.

About VOGO

VOGO is a leader in mobile technology products that offer a compelling media experience for in-venue spectators and an all-new, high-touch marketing outlet for sponsors. The company's VOGO SPORT is an application for mobile devices that enables immersive and enhanced viewing of live stadium sports and other arena events. With VOGO SPORT on their smartphones or tablets, spectators can watch the action live and in real time from several different camera views, and from the comfort of their seats. VOGO SPORT is a game-changer for sponsors, offering a powerful new outlet for in-venue advertising and promotions. In addition, venue owners can outfit VOGO SPORT in any stadium or sports venue without a significant outlay in IT infrastructure. Since the launch of VOGO SPORT in 2014, VOGO has covered many high-profile and international championships in partnership with broadcasters, event management companies, and sports associations and teams. For more information, follow VOGO at www.vogosport.com.

