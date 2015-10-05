Miller Camera Support, LLC. Sponsors the VII Evolution Tour

CHICAGO, IL, OCTOBER 5, 2015 — When the VII Evolution Tour heads to AbelCine’s brand new Chicago showroom and training center on October 17, Miller Camera Support, LLC., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions and event sponsor, will be on hand to showcase its range of camera support systems for still photography and video.

The VII Evolution Tour is a dynamic, educational program that will examine the tools, mindset and business practices of today’s successful visual storytellers. The world’s leading photojournalists from international photography agency VII Photo will be teaming up with the technology specialists from AbelCine to present this immersive, two-day educational program.

The tour will feature a combination of seminars, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and social gatherings. It is geared towards attendees with a wide array of interests, roles, levels of experience and creative interests. Much of the discussion will revolve around still photographers looking to incorporate video into their portfolio of work.

“We are extremely excited to be participating in this industry event that is being hosted by our U.S. dealer, AbelCine,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “This tour of events is designed to help photographers get into video. As our AIR and Compass lines can be used for both still photography as well as videography, they are great multipurpose tools for those looking for a hybrid equipment setup. We encourage all of those in attendance to come see our products in action for themselves.”

The two-day event will feature VII Photographers Jessica Dimmock, Ashley Gilbertson, Ron Haviv, Danny Wilcox Frazier, National Geographic Photographer Keith Jenkins and Director/Producer Peter Gilbert.

Miller's AIR tripod system is purpose-built for professional DSLR and HDV photo-videographers who want genuine quality. It is a true fluid head at an affordable price with a three-year warranty. This premium product, with a proven solid build quality, is a perfect lightweight travel companion for shooting both videos and photos in rugged outdoor conditions.

The Compass range of fluid heads is one of Miller’s flagship product lines, with its four position counterbalance system, illuminated bubble level and extraordinarily stable pan/tilt movements. With 75mm and 100mm ball leveling versions available, the Compass range is made with high-strength, impact absorbing polymers and corrosion resistant materials, making it an extremely durable fluid head in a low profile and lightweight package.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gathering (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.

About AbelCine

AbelCine, established in 1989, is a full service equipment and technology provider to the broadcast, production and new media industries, with facilities in New York City, Burbank, CA and Chicago, IL. Core services include equipment sales, financing, training, rental and tech services. The company is the North American agent for Phantom high-speed cameras, as well as an Arri digital camera reseller, Sony Solutions Reseller, Panasonic Specialty Reseller, and Canon Professional Production System Reseller. They are also the first Carl Zeiss Authorized Service Partner in North America, as well as an Authorized Angenieux Service Center, and a Canon Cinema Lens Service Partner. For more information, visit www.abelcine.com.