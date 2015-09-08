Video Devices’ PIX-E Series Heads to Europe for IBC 2015 Debut

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2015 — Video Devices,a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC,is bringing its complete line of PIX-E Series 4K recording field monitors and accessories to IBC 2015 (Hall 8, Stand B59).Making its European debut, the PIX-E Series includes two five-inch models, PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, as well as the seven-inch PIX-E7. Video Devices will also feature several PIX-E accessories, including its PIX-LR audio interface and the groundbreaking SpeedDrive™ recording and file-delivery enclosure.

“We designed the PIX-E Series to address the need for high-quality, durable recording monitors that can hold up to the most demanding of production environments,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices. “By leveraging our expertise in audio and video recording, combined with the very latest in monitoring technology, we have created robust monitors that go well beyond elementary functions. We’re looking forward to sharing our latest family of products with the European video production industry at IBC 2015.”

The PIX-E Series was designed to cater to the varyingneeds of a diverse range of production professionals – from camera operators to video assist technicians. The PIX-E Series is equipped with a full suite of precision monitoring tools, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple® ProRes edit-ready files to the affordable mSATA-based SpeedDrive. The five-inch models are best utilized for smaller format DSLRs, while the seven-inch model is ideally suited for larger cameras. Both the PIX-E5 and PIX-E7 monitors have SDI and HDMI I/O, while the PIX-E5H has HDMI I/O only.

SpeedDrive is a unique PIX-E accessory that streamlines the file-delivery process by eliminating the need for special card readers or docking stations. When connected to the rear of the monitor, the SpeedDrive’s USB 3.0 interface automatically switches to a SATA interface. Users can simply remove it from the back of a PIX-E and plug it directly into any USB computer port to transfer data at very fast USB 3.0 rates.

When incorporating the PIX-LR accessory, users are afforded greater functionality and usability in the field. The PIX-LR audio interface brings even higher-quality audio to the monitor with two XLR inputs and outputs, featuring Sound Devices-caliber mic preamps, accurate LED metering, and dedicated transport and gain controls.

As an early adopter of the product, renowned Director of Photography, Art Adams, has put the PIX-E5 monitor to the test and is impressed with its superb construction and durability. “These monitors are built to take abuse,” he says. “When I hold a PIX-E in my hand it feels solid. I think I could use a PIX-E to build a house without a hammer. That’s the build quality I want in my on-set tools.”

Video Devices built the PIX-E recording monitors in die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color-accurate and sunlight-viewable.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, newsgathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products, which address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.