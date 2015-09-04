Jampro Antennas Continue To Power Up Oman Radio & TV

Oman — PART (Public Authorities of Radio & TV), which serves the Middle Eastern country of Oman with live radio and television programming, has once again taken delivery of Jampro systems to help it expand its reach to viewers and listeners throughout the region. Jampro recently delivered six FM broadband solutions — the company’s JFVD Broadband panel antenna systems — to its long-time customer. In addition, Jampro also provided RCCC constant impedance combiners, along with a vast quantity of Proline rigid transmission line and accessories .

“Jampro has a long history with PART, supplying this valued customer many times over the years with our innovative solutions,” says Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro President. “PART continues to be satisfied with our advanced engineering, high-quality products, competitive pricing options, and outstanding 24/7 customer service assistance. Each and every time, Jampro exceeds expectations of tender specifications and customers’ stringent technical requirements.”

The Jampro JFVD is a vertically polarized dual dipole broadcast antenna system. Each panel consists of balun fed dual dipoles, featuring high gain and low downward radiation. The lightweight design combined with rugged galvanized steel, non-corrosive stainless steel and copper construction ensures many years of dependable performance in even the harshest environments. The JFVD antenna has proven to have excellent bandwidth and pattern stability. The flexible dipole spacing allows for custom directional patterns that fit any coverage requirements.

In addition to the company’s JFVD, Jampro also supplied PART with numerous RCCC constant impedance combiners. RCCC Bandpass Combiner family consists of RCHC 3 dB hybrids and RCBC FM Bandpass filters to achieve excellent isolation in a temperature stable frequency combiner.

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

