Thomson Video Networks Offers Breakthrough SingleFeed Solution for DVB-T2 and DTH Networks

All-New Capability Enables Headend Operators to Simultaneously Feed DTH Receivers and DVB-T2 Transmitters With a Single Multiplex

RENNES, France -- July 23, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks, a world leader in video compression for the media and TV broadcast industry, today announced an all-new SingleFeed solution for the company's NetProcessor 9030/40 multiplexing and transport system and RD1100 receiver/descrambler. The SingleFeed solution makes it easy and highly cost-effective for terrestrial headend operators to perform satellite distribution of SFN multiplexes to transmitters and regionalization of these multiplexes, as well as the 100 percent coverage via DTH satellite reception now required in many countries.

"In many countries, home viewers in white space such as mountainous regions cannot receive digital terrestrial television signals correctly; their only alternative is to receive terrestrial TV via DTH satellite. With our new SingleFeed solution, headend operators can simultaneously feed DTH receivers and DVB-T2 transmitters with a single multiplex, which can result in huge OPEX savings up to a million euros or the cost of a satellite transponder," said Stéphane Cloirec, director of product management, Thomson Video Networks. "Also, SingleFeed is enabling us to respond to the many new DVB-T2 greenfield opportunities, primarily in Africa and Asia, that require this capability."

Easily activated through a simple reconfiguration of the NetProcessor 9030/40 or RD1100, Thomson Video Networks' SingleFeed solution offers a flexible solution for regionalization of DVB-T2 multiplexes. SingleFeed enables headend operators to preserve resources and bandwidth for distributing bouquets of services to both DTH satellite and terrestrial transmitters. The function's unique system architecture provides significant cost savings by enabling operators to send a multiplex only once to feed both the DTH receiver and the DVB-T2 transmitters without requiring additional equipment at DVB-T2 transmission sites or extra devices for each transmitter in areas that require regionalization.

"There are similar solutions on the market, but SingleFeed actually represents a first for the industry because it is directly implemented in the DVB-T2 gateway for both the multiplexer and the receiver/descrambler," Cloirec added. "The solution reinforces Thomson Video Networks' leadership in the terrestrial head-end market and shows our commitment to supporting our customers as new DVB standards emerge."

Thomson Video Networks' new SingleFeed solution will be available in November. More information about the Thomson Video Networks product family is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

