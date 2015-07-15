Cobalt Digital IBC2015 Product Preview

IBC2015

From its full range of cards for the openGear(R) platform to its Blue Box Group(TM) line of stand-alone interface converter boxes, Cobalt Digital is known for scalable, cost-effective, real-world solutions for demanding production and broadcast environments. At IBC2015 Cobalt Digital will showcase an assortment of these solutions and introduce two more: an RGB color-space corrector and a dual-channel frame sync card. Like all of Cobalt Digital's products, these new cards are designed for maximum performance in minimum space.

New Products at IBC2015

New 9980-CSC-3G 3G/HD/SD-SDI RGB Color-Space Corrector

New for IBC2015 is the Cobalt(R) 9980-CSC-3G 3G/HD/SD-SDI RGB color-space corrector/frame sync with an integrated test-signal generator for both the openGear(R) framework and Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) 1000 Series. The only card of its kind for the openGear ecosystem, the 9980-CSC-3G provides a full-featured 3G/HD/SD color corrector and an advanced frame sync/pattern generator.

RGB-space color correction with YCbCr proc controls provide lift, gain, saturation, phase, white clip (hard and soft), black clip, and color saturation clip. The built-in pattern generator preceding the color-correction block allows users to pre-emphasize or de-emphasize by the color corrector to match on-set camera colorimetry, with the custom settings saved to a preset. The result is one-button recall of monitor/camera calibration settings. Custom settings can be saved to user presets for instant recall via the free but powerful openGear DashBoard(TM) GUI or an intuitive Cobalt OGCP-9000/CC Color Correction Remote Control Panel.

New 9922-2FS 3G/HD/SD-SDI Dual-Channel Frame Sync

The Cobalt(R) 9922-2FS 3G/HD/SD-SDI Dual-Channel Frame Sync represents the highest- density frame sync card in the openGear family. It provides audio and video processing, AES/analog audio embedding and de-embedding, and CVBS I/O with two signal paths of frame sync on a single openGear(R) card. Channel density can be as high as 33 channels in 2 RU when deployed in the OG3-FR openGear frame, or up to 40 channels of advanced processing when housed in Cobalt's HPF-9000 20-slot high-power openGear frame.

Key features of the space-saving 9922-2FS include the ability to add RGB color correction, set auto-changeover to invoke failover for basic input loss, and "moving-box" insertion over input video or internally generated test patterns for active picture verification.

"Customers the world over rely on our space-efficient cards and frames for their most demanding signal-processing applications. This year at IBC, they'll get a first look at two more of our high-density problem-solvers. The 9980-CSC-3G color corrector evolved from the popular 9084 color corrector card and is unique to the openGear program."

-- Robert McAlpine, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 3G/HD/SD conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.