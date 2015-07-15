Cobalt Digital IBC2015 Product Preview
IBC2015
Cobalt Digital Product Preview
Stand 10.B44
Cobalt Digital at IBC2015
From its full range of cards for the openGear(R) platform to its Blue Box Group(TM) line of stand-alone interface converter boxes, Cobalt Digital is known for scalable, cost-effective, real-world solutions for demanding production and broadcast environments. At IBC2015 Cobalt Digital will showcase an assortment of these solutions and introduce two more: an RGB color-space corrector and a dual-channel frame sync card. Like all of Cobalt Digital's products, these new cards are designed for maximum performance in minimum space.
New Products at IBC2015
New 9980-CSC-3G 3G/HD/SD-SDI RGB Color-Space Corrector
New for IBC2015 is the Cobalt(R) 9980-CSC-3G 3G/HD/SD-SDI RGB color-space corrector/frame sync with an integrated test-signal generator for both the openGear(R) framework and Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) 1000 Series. The only card of its kind for the openGear ecosystem, the 9980-CSC-3G provides a full-featured 3G/HD/SD color corrector and an advanced frame sync/pattern generator.
RGB-space color correction with YCbCr proc controls provide lift, gain, saturation, phase, white clip (hard and soft), black clip, and color saturation clip. The built-in pattern generator preceding the color-correction block allows users to pre-emphasize or de-emphasize by the color corrector to match on-set camera colorimetry, with the custom settings saved to a preset. The result is one-button recall of monitor/camera calibration settings. Custom settings can be saved to user presets for instant recall via the free but powerful openGear DashBoard(TM) GUI or an intuitive Cobalt OGCP-9000/CC Color Correction Remote Control Panel.
Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/CobaltDigital-CardGeneric.png
Photo Caption: 9980-CSC-3G 3G/HD/SD-SDI RGB Color Space Corrector
New 9922-2FS 3G/HD/SD-SDI Dual-Channel Frame Sync
The Cobalt(R) 9922-2FS 3G/HD/SD-SDI Dual-Channel Frame Sync represents the highest- density frame sync card in the openGear family. It provides audio and video processing, AES/analog audio embedding and de-embedding, and CVBS I/O with two signal paths of frame sync on a single openGear(R) card. Channel density can be as high as 33 channels in 2 RU when deployed in the OG3-FR openGear frame, or up to 40 channels of advanced processing when housed in Cobalt's HPF-9000 20-slot high-power openGear frame.
Key features of the space-saving 9922-2FS include the ability to add RGB color correction, set auto-changeover to invoke failover for basic input loss, and "moving-box" insertion over input video or internally generated test patterns for active picture verification.
Quote:
"Customers the world over rely on our space-efficient cards and frames for their most demanding signal-processing applications. This year at IBC, they'll get a first look at two more of our high-density problem-solvers. The 9980-CSC-3G color corrector evolved from the popular 9084 color corrector card and is unique to the openGear program."
-- Robert McAlpine, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing
About Cobalt Digital
Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 3G/HD/SD conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.
