T2 COMPUTING AND HARMONIC INVITE NEW YORK CREATIVES TO ATTEND EXCLUSIVE HARMONIC MEDIAGRID PREVIEW

T2 Computing, Inc., an IT solutions company that provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software, and Harmonic, worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, cordially invite interested New York creative professionals to an exclusive preview of Harmonic® MediaGrid, an Ethernet-based shared-storage solution, led by Matthew Rehrer, product manager, Harmonic. The event will be held at 119 West 23rd Street in Manhattan on Thursday, May 21 from 11:30am to 1:00pm. “At T2 Computing, we believe that every company is a media company at its core,” says Jerry Gepner, CEO of Tekserve Corporation and its subsidiary, T2 Computing, Inc. “Working off that philosophy, a server that can support the bandwidth and large size of media files is a key component to success. This event will provide attendees with unprecedented access to one of the latest media storage solutions on the market. As an added bonus, an expert in this sector will be on-hand to help them understand their needs now and how to prepare for the future.” Designed specifically for video workflows, Harmonic MediaGrid is an easily scalable, shared-storage system that offers the performance of a Storage Area Network (SAN) with the simplicity of Network-Attached Storage (NAS). Users have the ability to start out small—with as little as 10TB of usable capacity—and seamlessly scale to petabytes of capacity and tens of gigabytes per second throughput. At the informative gathering, Rehrer will teach attendees how to leverage the value of the scale-out storage system. Rehrer, with more than 15 years of experience in digital media and software engineering, has an extensive background in file-based production workflows for digital television, film production and delivery and is MediaGrid’s product manager. Those creative professionals interested in attending the event are invited to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/premiere-technology-event-harmonic-mediagrid-tickets-16769870133.