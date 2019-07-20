Barnfind to Show its All-In-One 12G-SDI & HDMI 2.0 Fiber Transport BTF1-41 Frame with More Future-Proof Functionality at IBC 2019

Barnfind to Show its All-In-One12G-SDI & HDMI 2.0 Fiber TransportBTF1-41 Frame with More Future-Proof Functionality at IBC 2019

Frame offering long-distance fiber transport, routing, distribution and conversion in one convenient package now offers optional BNC-32 mid-board to provide electrical interface

Sandefjord, Norway - (July 11, 2019) — Barnfind Technologies, an international leader in fiber transport solutions, will highlight its popular BTF1-41 Frame, launched globally at IBC2018, with an optional BNC-32 mid-board that brings additional future-proof functionality to the Company’s most advanced unit to date.

The BTF1-41 frame, that empowers engineering and production professionals to easily overcome distance limitations by combining conversion from copper to fiber and back to copper with distribution and routing of 32+ signals in a 1 RU package, will be shown with an optional BNC-32 mid board to provide users with even more flexibility of an electrical interface.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our game-changing BFT1-41 Frame back to IBC with more features and advanced functionality,“ says Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO. “The BTF1-41 is our most advanced unit to date, the first in the BarnOne series with multi-format 12G capacity that also incorporates HDMI 2.0 functionality, but now it will appeal to an even larger audience with the option to include a mini-BNC interface. We’re excited to show it alongside all our other fames and SPFs, BarnMini modules and StageBoxes.”

Barnfind’s transport solution supports any digital protocol, whether electrical or optical. The sophisticated and compact platform eliminates the need for heavy and expensive cabling by allowing up to 36 signals traveling through one single mode fiber over distances up to 80km (50 miles). The recent addition of support for the Ember+ control protocol to the Company’s extensive portfolio of management vendors will illustrate the flexibility and ease of the solution’s ability to be controlled by third-party platforms.

BTF1-41 Frame now with optional BNC-32 Mid-Board — the game changer with a network of functions

Barnfind’s BTF1-41 Frame incorporates future-proof technology to address emerging formats such as 4K, HDMI 2.0 and IP, but also supports all legacy formats (including analog video) allowing facility designers and production engineers to utilize new and mature technology seamlessly and with practically no distance limitations. The results are a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform that widens system design capabilities while permitting system reconfiguration on-the-fly.

The BTF1-41 grows with the facility as its needs change. The unit features a built in 36 x 36 router and is equipped with a card slot interconnected to a 16 x 16 router that enables it to service additional applications with more capabilities. Enhanced functionality that is available now, or scheduled to launch in the near future, includes up & down conversion, A/V processing, compression, and support for multi-viewers.

New for IBC is an optional multi-format BNC-32 Mid Board for the Frame’s middle slot that allows third-party vendor technology to be integrated into the platform, guaranteeing its longevity. Functionality is upgraded constantly making it resistant to obsolescence. This new card will give the user an electrical – high-density mini-BNC – interface to the crosspoint switch. The mid-board features 16 inputs and outputs. Its multirange capabilities allow signal transparency from low rates up to 12 Gbps. The additional functionality can be controlled and monitored by BarnStudio software, or numerous other control systems.

The multi-range / multi-format BTF1-41 is 12G capable, includes a built-in GPIO, Tally and UMD control. The frame features BarnStudio, Barnfind’s control software, and also offers the same flexible third-party control as the existing BarnOne 3G system.

In addition to the BTF1-41 Frame Barnfind will be demonstrating other units from the BarnOne range including the BTF1-10AA that offers 8x analog audio input and output converted to/from MADI.

BarnMini-22

BarnMini-22 is the newest BarnMini module and an extension of the series. The new unit follows in the footsteps of the well-known BarnMini-02 and BarnMini-12, two models that have been embraced by demanding clients around the globe by the thousands. BarnMini-22 offers full built-in management of reclockers and signal control via BarnStudio and is capable of supporting any signals up to 12G. Barnfind is one of the very few manufacturers that offers a small unit with 2 x SFP for protocol agnostic signal conversion. BarnMini-22 is perfect for numerous applications, especially high-end CCTV/surveillance cameras.

The manufacturer will also showcase numerous BarnMini modules including the advanced BarnMini-05 which is ideal for OB vans, airplanes and helicopters.

Barnfind’s HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM will be demonstrated to show the Company’s unique capability to meet the need for higher density of signals in one single fiber. By using half of the spacing in each wavelength of the CWDM range, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of the traditional CWDM bi-directional transmission.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video, audio and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SDI to IP 2110, MADI, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind USA is the USA-based support, service and sales arm of Barnfind Technologies.

Barnfind China is the China-based support, service and sales arm of Barnfind Technologies.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

