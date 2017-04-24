zLense Takes on Virtual Reality at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—zLense is working to integrate virtual reality technology into its products for production needs and is using the NAB Show as a showcase.

zLense virtual studio bundle

One such technology company is putting in the spotlight is its virtual studio bundle for broadcast TV, education, social media and corporate applications. These virtual studios can be used for single or multiple camera setups and feature camera tracking technology. The bundle’s software features also include chroma keying and rendering. Users can choose rendering engines that include Unity3D, Akatona and Aximmetry, as well as a premium package that includes a zLense depth sensing unit.

The zLense depth scanning unit will also be on display for attendees. This technology enables augmented reality developers to separate elements of a scene in real time without using special lighting, green screens or other production tools.

In addition, zLense will features its 3D keying system, which uses the distance from the camera to determine the silhouette of talent in real time. This enables the creation of the alpha channel or image mask without chroma or luma keying. The system can work with studio cameras to transmit full HD video and associated depth data to zLense’s 3D keying appliance to output the alpha channel and mask with a four frame delay.

zLense will feature these products at its booth, SL15713, during the 2017 NAB Show.