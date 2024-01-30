TV Tech Summit Returns

The TV Tech Summit is returning for spring 2024.

The free half-day virtual summit takes place on March 28 and is now open for registration. In the run-up to the 2024 NAB Show, we'll highlight the newest technologies that are transforming the business and revolutionizing how television is produced, managed and distributed.

During the Summit, our editors and reporters will be interviewing industry leaders for their insights and practical advice on such subjects as news and sports production, AI, NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0, 5G Broadcast, streaming/OTT, remote production and cloud-based workflows. Learn from the experts about everything you need to know to keep up with viewers' increasing demands.

Register for the summit here.